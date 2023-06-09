Who Is 007 Shake, Lily-Rose Depp’s Rapper Girlfriend?

As is the case with all nepo babies, we can't help but take an interest in their personal lives. What do they do for work? Who are they dating? How do we live their life?! Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' daughter Lily-Rose Depp is the latest target of such questions, especially now that she's launched her own acting career.

The actor and model, who stars in HBO's much-anticipated series The Idol, has received a lot of attention recently – and not just for her acting skills. Lily-Rose, 24, has most recently made headlines because of her relationship with 'Escapism' rapper 007 Shake. (No, that's not her real name – it's Danielle Balbuena.)

The Idol star has previously been (falsely) tied to rapper and show creator The Weeknd, as well as actor Timothee Chalamet, but now it seems Lily-Rose is loved up with 007 Shake and the pair have been going strong since the start of 2023.

The actor confirmed their romance on 12 May, uploading a photo of her and Danielle kissing captioned: '4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH,' to her Instagram story.

Who is 007 Shake?

007 Shake is a 25-year-old rapper from New Jersey who first entered the scene in 2015, as part of the 070 music collective. But in 2018 she released her debut EP, Glitter, to launch her solo career. Danielle then signed to Kanye West's music label, Good Music, in 2016.

She's previously been linked to Instagram model Sophia Diana Lodato, from 2017 to 2018, and Kehlani, who she reportedly dated from 2021 to 2022.

The happy couple have been spotted kissing on multiple occasions while out to dinner, as well as during Paris Fashion Week, but there's not much information about their relationship in the public domain. It turns out this is an intentional choice on Lily's part. Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021, the actor said: 'The value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age. Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was – I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career and that’s really important to me.'