Which Made In Chelsea Cast Member Was Blocked On Instagram By Vicky Pattison?

by Grazia |

Now, this is a reality TV feud we didn't see coming! Vicky Pattison has revealed she had a Made In Chelsea star on her blocked list, along with many other famous faces.

Speaking to Closer, the Geordie Shore star said, 'Yeah, I have got someone famous on the block list and I know this actually because sometimes I just go and visit my prisoners and I had a check of my blocked list really recently.'

Vicky continued, 'There’s a couple of people on there, actually. I’m sure they’ve blocked me as well.' Adding, 'I’d rather them remain nameless, because I’m classy like that. But yeah, they deserved it and I probably deserved the block back, to be honest.'

Although the Geordie Shore star wouldn’t give any other celebrity names, she did reveal the name of the Made In Chelsea cast member. 'Oh, I recently just unblocked Sam Thompson,' she said.

When asked why she had Sam blocked in the first place, Vicky joked, 'Cause he was such a knob!' She confessed that after recently speaking to Sam at an event, she changed her mind about him. 'I unblocked him because I bumped into him at a Harry Potter premiere, and I thought "You’re not all that bad, are you?"'

In case you're wondering where the tension between the reality stars stems from - they actually have drama dating back to 2017. At that time Sam was still dating Tiffany Watson on the show, which feels like a lifetime ago now. In 2017 Sam revealed to The Sun that he and Vicky fell out after she made comments about his sister Louise Thompson's, work out videos in an interview. It turns out that Vicky's I'm a Celebrity BFF, Ferne McCann, also jumped in to defend her.

Sam told the publication, 'Ferne McCann commented on my Instagram, but that was only to tell me that I was bullying Vicky Pattison. Vicky took the piss out of my sister doing a work-out video on Instagram.'

He continued, 'Vicky was quite harsh to Louise so I commented back, but she didn’t read it and instead unfollowed me on Instagram. We don’t even know each other and her boyfriend who owns Little and Large clothing asked me to give his clothes back.'