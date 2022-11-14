Has Matt Hancock Left I’m A Celebrity?

The British public grew accustomed to seeing Matt Hancock's face plastered on the TV with the Groundhog Day Covid briefings. And almost a year and a half since he sensationally quit his role as health secretary after breaching his own social distancing guidelines when he kissed and, we quote, 'fell in love', with colleague Gina Coladangelo, the disgraced politician has become a permanent TV fixture once more on I'm A Celeb.

But the former minister best not get too comfy in camp and his newly-appointed leader role, as reports have said ITV bosses are preparing for his exit.

44 year old Matt - who has been voted to do every Bushtucker Trial since his late arrival with comedian Seann Walsh last Tuesday - is allegedly among the favourites to be evicted first, along with newsreader Charlene White and property presenter Scarlette Douglas.

When do evictions start?

According to reports, the first campmate to leave the jungle will be announced on Friday 18 November, with a 95-minute special said to be in the works.

A source told The Mirror, 'At the moment we look all set for evictions to begin from Friday.

'Currently Charlene, Scarlette and Matt are the favourites to go with bookmakers. If there is a second eviction over the weekend it means there would be two chances for viewers to get Hancock out this week.

'So much has been made of him wanting to look human and how he told the group in camp that he wants our forgiveness. We will find out soon if some people forgive him and if they are willing to vote to save him and keep his jungle journey going.'

This week's slated eviction would follow a previous pattern, as the last three seasons held in Australia saw the first exit on the Friday during week two.

What could be next for Matt Hancock?

A Peter Andre moment

Ex-MP and fellow I'm A Celeb alum Lembit Öpik believes Matt's stint on the show could be a career revival, which happened for Peter Andre in 2004.

The singer's career had begun to flag, but the show gave it the oomph it needed.

Lembit said, 'It really is a game changer. For Hancock, if he plays it right, it’s already made him a celebrity, but it will give him a whole new direction for the rest of his life.'

The former politician also added that Matt - who has raked in £400k for his appearance on the reality show - will be 'set for life' financially.

A tell-all memoir

It was announced in April that Matt would be releasing an 'inside story of the pandemic'. Last week, in conversation with his campmates, he described Pandemic Diaries as 'totally' warts and all, adding that it 'tells the story straight' and is one that 'needs telling.' It's scheduled to hit bookshelves next month.

A return to the Commons

Stanley Johnson, father of former PM Boris Johnson, was a contestant on the show in 2017 and reflected on whether Matt would have the gumption to return to the House of Commons.

'Matt Hancock has surprised us once. I am sure he will surprise us again,' Stanley said.

The former politician also said he 'wouldn't be surprised' if he won over his campmates by the time the show wraps up, and has a hunch the public will give him the benefit of the doubt.

A life away from government

In contrast, there has been much speculation that Matt has set his sights on a different career completely after he allegedly told his pals, 'I'll never work in government again.' One friend told The Sunday Times that partaking in the show was 'high risk' but could give Matt a platform to engage with millions of viewers and plug campaigns he cares about.