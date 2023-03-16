These Strictly Stars Have Finally Confirmed Their Romance

The gorgeous gowns, the bright lights, the intense eye contact... every year someone falls for the romance of the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom. For once, it's not thescandalous Strictly cursethat has struck, but just a good old-fashioned love story. Kiss FM DJ Tyler West and CBBC star Molly Rainford finally confirmed their romance this week in a cheeky TikTok – how else do you announce a relationship these days?

Posting to his 30k followers on TikTok, Tyler, 26 shared a video of the pair sat on a train together, lip-syncing to an iconic Friends scene in which Rachel and Joey confess to each other they know about Chandler and Monica's relationship. At the end of the video, Tyler reveals to the camera that he is snuggled up to 22-year-old Molly as the pair share a knowing look.

'This makes me soooo happy', Strictly professional Neil Jones commented on the TikTok, followed by hundreds of comments from fans expressing their delight at the 'hard launch' of the relationship. 'You two are gorgeous together', one wrote, while another commented, 'I've been waiting for this announcement!'

Tyler and Molly were both celebrity contestants on the 20th series of the dance show which aired at the end of last year. Tyler was paired with Dianne Buswell and came seventh in the competition, while Molly – paired with newbie professional Carlos Gu – got all the way to the final, losing out to wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin and his pro partner Jowita Przystał.

While there had previously been rumours of a romance between Molly and pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin after he split from his girlfriend during filming of the show, it seems Molly's backstage flirting was directed elsewhere. When quizzed on any behind-the-scenes' romances last year on Good Morning Britain, Molly slightly stumbled over her words, telling the hosts that the whole cast was 'so close', before her partner Carlos interrupted and said, 'I think it's too early to talk about this.'