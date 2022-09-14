Here’s Everyone Who Has Won Strictly Come Dancing Over The Years

Strictly Come Dancing is a major fixture of the British A/W TV calendar and not even a global pandemic could keep it off our screens. In 2020, the show ran with some major modifications to the usual format, like doing away with the studio audience and asking dance partners to isolate together. With the virus still lingering a year later, the studio audience was limited and wore face coverings, while the much loved Blackpool trip was cancelled once again.
And despite bosses planning to finally do away with all restrictions for this year’s series, the launch of the show has had another setback following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with much of the BBC's regular programming disrupted to allow for round-the-clock reporting. The first live show will now premiere on Saturday 24 September.
Amid all the bleak news at the moment, we, for one, can’t wait to see it back on our screens. And whoever does walk away with the Glitterball Trophy in 2022, they’ll be in good company with this lot…
Strictly Come Dancing Winners
Natasha was our first EVER Strictly winner. The television presenter graced our screens in 2004 alongside her dancing partner Brendan Cole. She won the show dancing the quickstep (36 points), the samba (31 points) and the showdance (35 points).
Natasha has since returned to presenting and you can see her on ITV news.
Actress Jill won series two with her dancing partner Darren Bennett. She took the crown from Natasha dancing the foxtrot (34 points) and the jive (40 points).
The actress who has previously starred in EastEnders, Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, appeared in the TV adaptation of Dolly Alderton's Everything I Know About Love in 2022.
In 2005 Darren became the first man to win Strictly. He won the show dancing the foxtrot (36 points) and the paso doble (36 points) alongside his partner Lilia Kopylova. Darren and Lilia also won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special in 2005.
He retired from cricket in 2008.
Mark won the BBC show back in 2006.
With his professional partner Karen Hardy they won the show dancing the tango (34 points), the salsa (40 points) and the samba (36 points).
Alesha Dixon won series five of the show in 2007. The singer won the BBC show dancing the waltz (39 points), the cha cha cha (38 points) and the jive (35 points) alongside her partner Matthew Cutler. Alesha later became a judge on the show during series seven, eight and nine.
She has continued making music and you can seee her on ITV's Britain's Got Talent as a judge.
Back in 2008, viewers saw Tom win the glitterball trophy. Alongside his partner Camilla Dallerup he won the show dancing the foxtrot (35 points) and the salsa (38 points).
Since winning the show, Tom has continued acting.
The news presenter won the show in 2009 during the seventh series. Alongside his partner Ola Jordan, Chris won the show dancing the foxtrot (46 points), the charleston (50 points), the lindy hop (44 points) and the showdance (46 points).
Chris has continued presenting and recently co-presented the TV show, Secret Britain.
The former EastEnders actress won series eight of Strictly in 2008. Kara won the show dancing the rumba (39 points), the showdance (36 points), the waltz (38 points) and the American smooth (37 points) with her partner Artem Chigvintsev.
Kara has continued acting and has since starred in the movie Let's Be Evil.
The McFly drummer won series ten of the BBC show in 2012 with his partner Aliona Vilani. He danced the quickstep (40 points), the showdance (37 points), American smooth (39 points) and the tango (40 points) in the final.
Harry has since returned to the band McFly and is now a dad of two with his wife Izzy.
The Olympic gymnast won the show in 2012. Louis won the show with his partner Flavia Cacace and in the final they danced the salsa (39 points), the charleston (39 points) and the showdance (40 points).
Abby won Strictly in 2013 with her partner Aljaz Skorjanec, dancing the waltz (40 points), the showdance (38 points) and the quickstep (38 points).
Since the show, Abbey returned to Britain's Next Top Model (she came second as a contestant in 2006) as a head judge.
The former X Factor presenter, who sadly died by suicide by 2020, won Strictly in 2014.
In the final along with her partner Pasha Kovalev, she danced the cha cha cha (40 points), the showdance (40 points) and the charleston (40 points).
Following in the footsteps of McFly's Harry Judge, The Wanted boyband member Jay McGuiness won the BBC show in 2015. With his partner Aliona Vilani, Jay danced the quickstep (36 points), the showdance (35 points) and the paso doble (39 points).
After winning the show he starred in the musical Big and went on to win Celebrity Hunted with his former bandmate Siva Kaneswaran.
TV presenter Ore Oduba won the glitterball trophy in 2016 alongside his partner Joanne Clifton. During the final the pair danced to American smooth (39 points) and they scored a whopping 40 points for the showdance and the jive.
After winning the show, Ore has continued to present and he welcomed his first child into the world with his wife Portia.
Actor Joe McFadden and his professional dance partner Katya Jones won Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. They managed to win the judges and the public over with the showdance (39 points), Vienesse waltz (39 points) and charleston (40 points).
Not only did he win Strictly but the 42-year-old actor broke a record and became the oldest ever winner of the show. The Strictly 2017 winner has continued acting after getting the glitterball trophy.
Journalist and broadcaster Stacey Dooley took the crown in 2018 with her partner Kevin Clifton, beating Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, YouTuber Joe Sugg and Steps' Faye Tozer.
They won the show with 39 points on their foxtrot, 36 points on their showdance and 39 points with their Paso doble.
Considering Emmerdale's Kevin Fletcher was a last minute replacement for Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who couldn't participate in the show due to a foot injury, he did incredibly well to win it with Oti Mabuse.
Fletcher and Mabuse were given 39 points from the judges for their rumba, 40 points for their showdance and 39 points for their samba.
Comedian Bill Bailey was the unexpected winner of the Covid-stricken 2020 series, when he lifted the Glitterball Trophy alongside Oti Mabuse - her second win in two years. Bill has continued to enjoy a successful stand up comedy career, and recently appeared alongside Oti on a special Stand Up To Cancer series of Celebrity Gogglebox.
EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis was the first deaf contestant to take part in the show, and her emotional Couples' Choice dance with Giovanni Pernice, which featured a section in which the music dropped out and the pair danced in silence to recreate Rose's experience, won the Must See Moment Award at the 2022 BAFTAs. She's currently working on a documentary about the deaf community for the BBC.