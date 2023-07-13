Who Is Tom Ackerley? Everything You Need To Know About Margot Robbie’s Husband

It's no secret that Margot Robbie has legions of male admirers. But yes, sorry to be the bearer of bad news, The Barbie actress is married. The blonde bombshell has been in a relationship with British producer Tom Ackerley since 2014, a year after the pair first met on the set of her film Suite Francaise, and the pair tied the knot at a private ceremony in Australia's Gold Coast in December 2016. Recently Tom has been spotted alongside his famous wife on the Barbie campaign tour, hiding in the background in a bright pink cap.

Usually, the couple live in Los Angeles, where they run a production company called Lucky Chap Productions together.

Read on to find out who is Tom Ackerley, AKA the luckiest man in the world.

How old is Tom Ackerley?

The handsome Brit was born on 1st January 1990, meaning he's probably celebrated his birthday with a hangover for the best part of the last decade. He's currently 33 years old, and so is his wife Margot.

Is Tom Ackerley an actor?

Like his wife, Mr. Ackerley works in the film industry, but behind the scenes as an assistant director and producer rather than in front of the camera. His impressive CV includes Macbeth, Pride and The Two Faces of January. More recently, he gained production credits on projects with Margot: the ice-skating biopic I, Tonya – in which his wife plays disgraced figure-skater Tonya Harding – Terminal, a thriller, and the Oscar-winning film Promising Young Woman.

He and Margot also worked on the upcoming and highly anticipated film adaptation of Barbie. Unfortunately for Margot, Tom was not cast to play Ken.

Where is Tom Ackerley from?

Local boy Tom is a British lad through and through. He was brought up in Guildford, Surrey and went to school at nearby Godalming College.

Was Margot Robbie's husband involved in Barbie?

If she's not already famous enough, Margot Robbie stars as the lead role in Greta Gerwig's film Barbie. And the promotional tour of the film has almost been as big as the film itself. As Margot travels the world with the cast and crew, fans are wondering whether her husband Tom is involved.

Yes! He is. He's a producer on the film (so is Margot) and he was by her side on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film.

How often do Margot and Tom work together?

According to Tom's IMDB page, he is also set to produce Robbie's untitled Ocean's Eleven movie too. So it's clear mixing work and home life isn't a problem for this pair.

Where do Margot and Tom live now?

The couple used to reside in a five-bedroom shared house in Clapham (Margot's Tarzan co-star Alexander Skarsgård described it as 'kind of a frat house vibe') and they were frequently spotted on Clapham Common as well as partying at infamous nightclub Infernos. They then took their relationship to the next level, however, by moving out and into their own place in Shepherd's Bush and they now live in a $2.7 million dollar property in Los Angeles.

How did Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie meet?

The couple met on the set of 2013’s Suite Francaise, when Ackerley was the assistant director and Robbie was playing the supporting role of Celine. Filmed before Robbie’s meteoric rise to fame with The Wolf of Wall Street, she was still very much an up-and-coming star. If you can believe it, it was actually her who pursued him, with Robbie telling US Vogue: ‘I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, "Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him." And then it happened, and I was like, "Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before".'

How tall is Tom Ackerley?

We're not sure exactly what Tom Ackerley's height is, but we're guessing about 6 foot based on how tall he looks next to the 5'6" Margot.

Are they married?

Yes! In December 2016, it was reported that Tom and Margot had tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Australia. Then Margot confirmed the news with an Instagram snap of her ring.

Does he have Instagram?

The couple are notoriously private when it comes to their love life, but you can get a sneak peek by stalking Ackerley’s Instagram account, @alpha _ meows. Although he doesn’t often post pictures of them together, there are a few, including one of the pair on a night out with friends, with Robbie sitting on his shoulders.

Unfortunately for super fans, Margot doesn't have Instagram herself anymore. So you'll have to look out for updates via Tom.

See all of the pictures of Tom and Margot below:

