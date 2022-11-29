This Is How Much Jill Scott Could Make From I’m A Celeb

Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott is set to reportedly make millions after her I’m A Celebrity win – proving that the real prize comes as soon as they touch back down on British soil.

The former England footballer, 35, found herself the bookies’ favourite from early on in the show after winning over the public with her fab dance moves and classic one-liners. And after the Lioness solidly came out on top of the public vote, it’s now said she’s being lined up for various TV show and endorsement deals, according to the Mirror.

A source told the publication “Her team has been bombarded with offers. She also has her coffee shop in Manchester and likes to work there, but she’ll struggle to fit in shifts with the amount of work on offer elsewhere.”

The winner of I’m a Celebrity wins huge bragging rights over the rest of their campmates – but one things they don’t get is a big old cash prize. The contestants are only paid their initial agreed fees for appearing on the show, no matter where they place – with Jill’s contract reportedly being signed for 100k.

Those paid the most for their appearances were Boy George and Matt Hancock – who were reported to have pocketed 500k and 400k for their stints.

But money isn’t everything. In fact, right at the bottom was Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, who was reportedly payed 60k – yet found himself runner up to the Jungle Queen.

So whilst Jill’s contract fee won’t exactly rake in the millions, the real prize is the endorsements that come their way after the show.

And Jill wouldn’t be the first to capitalise on her jungle fame...

2018’s winner, former footballer and manager Harry Redknapp churned out book and advertising deals to make the most of his success, whilst Vicky Pattison went on to present I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp after her 2015 success.

Jill might appear on Good Morning Britain to admit that she "hasn’t got any plans” – but there’s no doubt her team are already working away behind the scenes. From TV presenting to a tell-all book, it’s only the beginning for the Mackem star...

And the Lioness isn’t the only one set to be bringing in the big bucks after this year’s series. Runner up Owen is set to make millions after becoming the breakout star of the show – with some reports saying he could see himself earning the most through Instagram.

But Hollyoaks fans, never fear. The star – who plays Romeo Nightingale on the TV show – won’t be jumping ship anytime soon, after he signed a brand new contract just days before flying to Australia.

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock is also expected to make big earnings off the back of his stint on the show – although only time will tell what kind of endorsements the controversial contestant will pick up. Some experts predict he could make up to £2million.