I’m A Celeb: The Final Voting Figures Have Been Revealed

I’m A Celeb is over for another yet year, and the British public have crowned football legend Jill Scott as 2022’s Jungle Queen.

Jill was the bookies’ favourite to be named Jungle Queen from early on in the show – and with this weekend’s voting figures revealed, Jill really was bringing it home.

After Rugby star Mike Tindall was booted out in fourth place, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock found himself finishing third after receiving 21.72% of the votes – with actor Owen Warner scoring 30.99%, and Jill already leading with just under her fellow finalist’s combined votes at an impressive 47.29%.

And after waving goodbye to the disgraced MP, Jill and Hollyoaks actor Owen found themselves going head to head – before Jill was comfortably crowned Queen of the Jungle with an incredible 57.66% of votes.

It’s no surprise that the footie icon managed to bag herself over half of the votes – after all, fans were quick to brand her this year’s winner before the series had even finished.

The 35 year old midfielder, who has 161 caps for the national side, became a icon of women’s sports after she captained the Lionesses to their Euros win this summer.

And now her jungle antics – which included some questionable dancing and brill one-liners – have made her a household name across the country, with the star beating big names such as rugby ace Mike and popstar Boy George.

Fans took to Twitter to share their joy at their Mackem winner, with one writing "You've done the whole of Sunderland proud."

Another wrote, "Jill has shown how wonderful and caring she is. There's a future for Jill presenting and doing features and ads on ITV."

And one fan joked that Jill's win was her second best moment, following that moment at the Euros which saw the cameras catch the football star in a slightly heated moment...

When asked about her next steps following her latest win, Jill shares “I haven’t got any plans – once I retired I should have really had a plan in place, so that’s kind of how I landed in the jungle, so to speak.”

“I actually don’t know what I’m going to do next. But I just feel like if you give everything every single day and keep trying to be a good person, then we’ll just see what happens.”

Aww – as if we didn’t love Jill enough already.

And opening up about her jungle win, the Queen of the Jungle joked “I think I’m going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes.”

But when it comes to footing that bill, the football star won’t have any issues. She’s set to make millions after her I’m A Celeb win – with offers reportedly already coming in for the fan favourite to appear on our TV screens again soon.