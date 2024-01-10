Georgia Harrison On Stephen Bear’s Release: ‘I Don’t Have Any Fear’

Georgia Harrison has opened up about Stephen Bear's release from prison in an exclusive interview with Grazia. Bear is set to be released from HMP Brixton on the 17th January after serving 11 months of his 21 month sentence for revenge porn.

Bear shared explicit footage of Georgia on his OnlyFans without her consent in 2020 and after taking him to court, Georgia was granted record damages of £207,900 - the highest ever sum awarded in an image abuse case. Bear was found guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films in December 2022, later jailed in March 2023 for his crimes. In a statement, Harrison said she was a portion of the damages to 'multiple charities that have helped support me and other victims of image-based sexual abuse.'

Now, with Bear set to be released after less than a year, Harrison says she is hopeful he will focus on rehabilitation. 'I don't really have much fear or any concerns about his release from prison,' Harrison told Grazia. 'You know, his life journey now is his life journey and that's for him to figure out if he can rehabilitate himself, I have a restraining order on him. So I don't feel that he'll be saying anything about me that's gonna affect me. And for me, this is just the next stage of my life to move on to better and bigger things.'

For now, she's focused on the future - which includes entering the Love Island villa once more as the series returns for a special All Star season. 'I feel like over the last couple of years, I've done a lot of healing, a lot of rebuilding, everything's been just all about getting my life back together,' Harrison says. 'I'm in such a good place right now. Like I've got an amazing family, I've got a new home, I've got my career on track, I've got everything I could possibly want apart from a partner. I genuinely think that Love Island All-Stars will be somewhere where I can meet a partner who I can go on to marry and have kids with. Out of every series, there's been pretty much one or two couples that have settled down for life. So I think like, I've got better odds on there than I do on Raya.'

But going back to the series wasn't a simple decision. 'Where I've been doing a lot in politics and in campaigning, I had to really sit down and decide whether this is going to be the right move for me,' she explains. 'But I'm confident in myself and in my personality that nothing will go wrong for me in the villa.

'As much as I'm going to continue to campaign and I love being a voice for women and violence against women and girls, a lot of the things that I've had to be doing over the last year have had to be reliving that [revenge porn] situation. And it's going to be so nice just to be able to put that in the past and be in an environment where everything is just positivity, love, excitement and banter.'