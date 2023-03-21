Is Stephen Bear In Jail? The Disgraced Reality Star Been Sentenced To 21 Months In Prison For Revenge Porn

Georgia Harrison's revenge porn documentary, Georgia Vs Bear, aired on ITV last night and detailed her gruelling court case fighting for justice against ex-partner Stephen Bear. The disgraced reality star and sex offender was been sentenced to 21 months in prison after being found guilty of revenge porn, voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress last month.

Now, 'Is Stephen Bear in Jail?' is a breakout search term on Google Trends, as well as 'Which prison is Stephen Bear in? and 'Stephen Bear at court'.

Is Stephen Bear in jail and which prison is he in?

Stephen Bear is currently in jail, serving out his 21 month sentence at HMP Chelmsford. Earlier this week, it was reported that his girlfriend, Jessica Smith, posted a TikTok visiting him in prison.

Appearing in Chelmsford Crown Court earlier this month, Judge Christopher Morgan ruled that Georgia Harrison had suffered 'extensive humiliation and embarrassment' and that her future employment has been 'seriously affected' by Bear's actions, adding that she had 'spoken with dignity and courage and it is hoped that through taking up the cause of others will bring some closure on these matters.'

Harrison, who waived her right to anonymity to go on the record about Bears offences, was recorded in a private sexual encounter with Bear using CCTV in his garden in August 2020, he then distributed the footage on OnlyFans – effectively selling it for money.

Harrison told the court that she did not know she was being recorded, and when Bear showed her the footage, she told him ‘Never to send’ it to anyone and ‘made it plain how upset she would be if he did’ said prosecutor Jacqueline Carey KC. Harrison testified that she saw Bear send the footage over WhatsApp to someone, and later became aware it was circulating online.

Bear told jurors he had deleted the video in August 2020 and had not sent it to others. In court, jurors were told that Bear has earned £40,000 from OnlyFans and more than £2,000 from the video in question.

What are the revenge porn laws?

The potential sentence for Bear's crimes were Bear up to four years in prison. Revenge porn has been a sexual offence since 2015 and carries a sentence of up to two years’ imprisonment. According to Lawtons solicitors, ‘the law defines it as distributing private explicit images without the consent of the person depicted, which is commonly done maliciously to shame ex-partners.’

The maximum sentence for voyeurism, on conviction in the Crown court, is two years imprisonment. Bear was convicted in Chelmsford Crown Court.