Stephen Bear’s Fiancée Filmed A ‘Come With Me’ TikTok To Visit Him In Jail And Risked Almost Breaking The Law Herself

Stephen Bear’s fiancée, Jessica Smith, reportedly risked almost breaking the law last weekend after posting a TikTok visiting the convicted sex offender in jail. Smith filmed herself in a waiting room at HMP Chelmsford ahead of visiting the disgraced reality TV star, who is currently serving a 21-month jail sentence for revenge porn.

Bear was put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and given a five-year restraining order that prevents him from contacting victim Georgia Harrison. He was convicted of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress and two counts of voyeurism earlier this month.

Smith became engaged to Bear shortly before his sentencing and told followers she intends on marrying him next year. Filming a video visiting Bear, she showed herself getting ready and sitting in the waiting room of the prison before cutting to a clip of her in the car afterwards with the caption ‘So good to see him but sad cos I can’t see him for another two weeks.’

Smith has turned comments off on the video, but it has over 19,000 likes on TikTok. ‘I’ll be by your side always Stephen, you’ve healed me in so many different ways and have shown me what it feels like to be loved unconditionally,’ she wrote in the caption of another video posted yesterday.

But according to the Daily Mail, Smith was ‘skirting close’ to breaking the 1952 Prison Act, which rules that ‘ [ It is an offence to ] take a photograph, or make a sound-recording, inside a prison or [ transmit ] any image from inside a prison by electronic communications for simultaneous reception outside the prison.'

If found guilty of breaking the 1952 Prison Act, offenders can face ‘conviction on indictment, to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or to a fine (or both).’