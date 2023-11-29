The Internet Is Obsessed With The ‘Royal Racist’ Controversy

Following its release this week, Omid Scobie’s new book about the royal family has been causing a stir around the world.

In the latest turn of events, the Dutch version of [Endgame]{href='https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fgraziadaily.co.uk%2Fcelebrity%2Fnews%2Fomid-scobie-endgame%2F&data=05%7C01%7Calice.hall%40bauermedia.co.uk%7Cd059974ad33b4712326508dbf0d61929%7C0e79f3f34eeb48ed815e2876c379e863%7C0%7C0%7C638368574921101458%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=9Q8bqOeT1d0FnbSlO2YM587dQxiUqd2eir6I3fcFbP8%3D&reserved=0' } has reportedly been pulled from the shelves after it appeared to name two people at the centre of a racism scandal which involved Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The claims relate to a 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, in which Meghan alleged that there were 'concerns and conversations' about how dark her and Harry's son Archie's skin might be while she was pregnant.

Naturally, this has ignited people’s interest about who the people might be. ‘Royal racist named’ is currently trending on Google, and ‘who is the royal racist’ is a breakout search term.

Scobie has addressed the claims, saying that a ‘translation error’ had led to a name featuring in the passage of the book, which had been shared with journalists in the Netherlands. Appearing on Dutch chat show RTL Boulevard, he said 'The book is in several languages, and unfortunately, I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I’m sure the publishers will have it under control,’ continuing ‘I wrote and edited the English version…there’s never been no version that I’ve produced that has names in it.’

Here’s everything we know about the controversy so far….

Who is the alleged 'royal racist?'

We don’t know who the people are, but according to reports their identity appears to have been mistakenly revealed in the Dutch translation of the book. The people alleged to have been responsible meant ‘no ill will or bias,’ according to Scobie in the Dutch edition. The book quotes a royal insider who claims that person wanted to clarify that point, which was considered ‘very important.’

The Dutch journalist Rick Evers told ITV that ‘names of two senior royals are mentioned during the book,’ continuing ‘the first one is very specific. The second one is a little bit vague, if this person is really involved in the story. But the first one is very clear and the official way was that it was a translation issue.’ He added 'There are some debates about how these passages were stated in the book. I would say how could you translate a name wrong?’

This has reportedly led to the Dutch translation of Endgame being pulled from the shelves. Xander, who published the Dutch edition of the book, have put sales of Endgame on hold ‘temporarily’ over what it calls an ‘error.’ They said in a statement ‘[We are] temporarily withdrawing the book by Omid Scobie from sale. An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified.’

What does the UK version of Endgame say?

In the UK version of Endgame, Scobie details that Meghan complained about two people who had upset her by making comments about Archie’s skin tone but didn’t name them, citing ‘laws in the UK.’

Scobie also claims that Charles and Meghan discussed the issue in private letters that were exchanged in the aftermath of the interview, with Charles reported to have suggested Meghan should also share her feelings with Kate and William.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Scobie said ‘I hope that people understand that despite press coverage, this is not a book about Harry and Meghan. This is not Finding Freedom part two. It’s a really important look at the current state of the British royal family written in a way I don’t think anyone has ever done before at a time when I think is more important than ever. And I hope that rather than trying to ignore or reject this kind of dialogue that it’s embraced because I think that ultimately it always leads to better things.’

What did Meghan and Harry say in the Oprah interview?

The alleged scandal first came to light in Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah in 2021. In the interview, Meghan claimed that when she was pregnant with Archie, some family members expressed ‘concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born' containing 'There are several conversations, potentially and what that would mean or look like.’ However, Meghan did not ever mention the names of the people who had these concerns. ‘I think that would be very damaging to them,’ she said. Harry added ‘That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.’

A short statement made on behalf of the Queen in March 2021 read: ‘The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.’