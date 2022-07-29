Wait, Rebekah Vardy Had Another Husband Before She Met Jamie? And When Did She Couple Up With Peter Andre?

The Wagatha Christie trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy has finally come to an end, and it wasn't good news for Rebekah, as she lost her libel trial. The judge found that Colleen's claim was 'substantially true', so now Rebekah is expected to pay a hefty £2million.

The trial has taken some seriously unexpected turns, including Gemma Collins being used as an alibi, and Peter Andre’s manhood being dragged into proceedings – yes, Rebekah coupled up with him before she met Jamie.

Obviously, the verdict - and earlier revelations in the courtroom - left lots of us with some burning questions about Rebekah and Jamie Vardy’s relationship timeline. And everyone has been Googling ‘Who is Rebekah Vardy’s ex-husband’ 'Rebekah Vardy affair' and ‘When did Rebekah and Jamie Vardy get married’. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Rebekah Vardy’s ex-husband Mark Godden?

Rebekah Vardy had a difficult childhood and left her family home at 15 after she suffered sexual abuse ‘in [ her ] own home by someone [ she ] trusted’. She had nowhere permanent to live and was sleeping on sofas before she began collecting glasses in a pub to make enough money to rent a room in a B&B.

Two years later, she met the electrical engineer Mark Godden whom she married in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico in 2001. The marriage ended after six months and they were divorced by 2003, with Godden subsequently claiming she’d been unfaithful with Peter Andre.

According to Vardy’s interview with the News Of The World in 2004, she slept with Andre after splitting from her first husband Mark. However, Godden has claimed there was infidelity, which led him to get ‘a ribbing’ at work, the Mirror reports.

‘There was no infidelity whilst she was married to Mark and once they agreed to separate, she went on to live her own life, as did Mark,’ Vardy’s spokesperson maintained at the time.

This isn’t the first time Andre’s bedroom performance has been used in the Wagatha Christie trial. Vardy filed documents to court in December 2019 claiming she had reached out to Andre to apologise but that he hadn’t replied.

Who is Rebekah Vardy’s ex husband Steve Clarke?

After her night of passion with Peter Andre, Rebekah married the boss of the timeshare company she worked at in 2005. They divorced after a year when Clarke killed two people in a car crash and was sentenced to two years in jail.

Rebekah has previously claimed that she was ‘scared’ of Clarke and alleged he cheated, lied and forced her to sell her famous kiss and tell story about Peter Andre to the tabloids, however she didn’t mention his name when asked about the story in court during the Wagatha Christie trial.

Steve has since maintained that he didn't force Rebekah to do the interview about Peter Andre and that his only involvement in the story was giving her a lift to the photo studio where the interview took place.

When did Rebekah and Jamie Vardy start dating?

Rebekah met Jamie Vardy in 2014 when she was hired to plan his 27th birthday party at the Viper Rooms nightclub in Sheffield. While Jamie was instantly attracted to Rebekah, it took her two months to agree to go on a date with him.

‘He was the most demanding person you had ever met in your life, ever. He just pursued me,’ she previously revealed while on I’m A Celeb. But once they went on for a drink, Rebekah said Jamie was charming and kind and they were pregnant with their first child only three months later.

When did Rebekah and Jamie Vardy get married?

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy got married in 2016, two years after they first met. Their big white wedding at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire made the front page of Hello! Magazine and was attended by One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Jamie’s Leicester City team… but not the couple’s parents.

Why didn’t Jamie or Rebekah Vardy’s parents go to their wedding?

According to reports at the time, Jamie’s parents didn’t go to his wedding to Rebekah because they’d fallen out 18 months before the ceremony. However, Lisa and Phil Vardy didn’t ever comment on why they weren’t attending the big day.

Similarly, Rebekah’s mother Alison Nicholson didn’t explain why she wasn’t attending the wedding. However, she told tabloids at the time that she understood why people would be wondering why she wasn’t at her 34-year-old daughter’s wedding. The mystery continues.

Do Rebekah and Jamie Vardy have children?

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy have three children: one-year-old Olivia, six-year-old Sofia and four-year-old Finlay. Rebekah also has a 17-year-old daughter called Megan from a previous relationship and an 11-year-old son called Taylor with her long-term partner Luke Foster, whom she split from in 2013. Jamie also has a child from his relationship with Emma Dagget, an 11-year-old daughter called Ella.