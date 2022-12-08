Did You Spot Prince Harry’s Secret Instagram Account In The New Netflix Doc?

Just hours after its release on Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all documentary has us questioning everything we thought we knew about the Royal Family. But one sweet detail you may have missed is that when Harry was talking about first reaching out to Meghan via a mutual friend after seeing her photo on Instagram, we actually got a glimpse of his own - sadly now defunct - private Instagram account too.
The future Duchess of Sussex explained that it was stalking his IG that really gave her a sense of who Harry was - after famously not Googling him before their first meeting - and his charity work with people and animals in Africa in particular.
According to the 2020 bookFinding Freedom, by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Harry used to be the proud owner of the Instagram profile @SpikeyMau5, establishing that Meghan started following 'a mysterious-looking Instagram account by the name of @SpikeyMau5' after meeting the prince in 2016. 'With no face visible in the profile photo, just a mouse-shaped helmet, it would have meant nothing to most people, but it was in fact Harry’s private account.' Before you check, it's no longer active.
But what did this mean? According to the book, 'Spike' was security and police's nickname for Harry, presumably linked to his slightly messy red hair. He must have been fond of it, as he is alleged to have used Spike Wells as his private Facebook account. 'Mau5', meanwhile, referred to Harry's fondness for house music legend Deadmau5, and the music genre in general. We can't imagine William has the same predilections.
Suddenly we're a little less embarrassed about our online origins. @Sk8rBoi95, we'll never forget you.
