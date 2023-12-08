Who Are Nigel Farage’s Daughters, Victoria And Isabelle Farage?

For a controversial politician, Nigel Farage sure does get his fair share of women. After his first marriage to Grainne Hayes ended in divorce in 1997, he tied the knot with politician and broadcast Kirsten Mehr. Sadly Kristen Mehr and Nigel Farage went their separate ways in 2017, but not until the couple had welcomed two daughters: Victoria and Isabelle. Now, of course Nigel is dating politician Laure Ferrari. He also has two sons with his first wife Grainne, Thomas and Samuel.

Now, with Nigel's daughter Isabelle Farage being pictured in Australia, while her famous father stars on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, people have been Googling ‘Who are Nigel Farage’s daughters?’. Will Isabelle meet Nigel on the bridge when he leaves the jungle? We'll son find out.

In the meantime, here’s everything we know about Victoria and Isabelle Farage.

Who is Victoria Farage?

Victoria Farage is Nigel Farage’s eldest daughter from his second marriage to Kirsten Mehr. Victoria Farage tends to keep herself out of the spotlight and hasn’t flown out to Australia to meet her famous father on the iconic I’m A Celeb bridge. Both Victoria Farage and her sister Isabelle Farage are dual citizens with German passports and speak fluent English and German.

How old is Victoria Farage?

Born in 2000, Victoria Farage is 23 years old.

Nigel Farage ©Getty

Who is Isabelle Farage?

Isabelle Farage is Nigel Farage’s youngest daughter from his second marriage to Kirsten Mehr.

What is Isabelle Farage's job?

Isabelle Farage recently graduated from the £41,000 a year all-girls school Woldingham, and enjoyed a three-month internship at the US House of Representatives, suggesting that she could be keen to go into politics in the future.

How old is Isabelle Farage?

Born in 2005, Isabelle Farage is 18 years old.

What has Isabelle Farage said about Nigel Farage on I’m A Celeb?

When asked how she felt about millions of viewers seeing her father’s bare backside, Isabelle joked, ‘We did warn him! We did say people get filmed in the shower, but her, he’s a confident guy. He’s confident in himself so fair play, fair play.’