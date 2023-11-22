Laure Ferrari: Who Is Nigel Farage’s ‘Secret’ Girlfriend?

Sources have claimed that Nigel Farage will be open about many areas of his life during his time on I'm A Celebrity, but viewers shouldn't expect him to spill any details about his family and love life.

Whether or not the former UKIP leader, 59, will remain tight-lipped about his relationships in the jungle, there is a lot of talk on the outside about his reported girlfriend, Laure Ferrari.

Here is everything you need to know, including when Laure and Nigel were first linked and what she does for a living.

Who is Laure Ferrari?

Laure is a French politician who has worked for several right-wing to far-right political organisations and parties.

She was previously head of the Institute for Direct Democracy in Europe, a Eurosceptic think tank. In 2017, the organisation was accused of illegally diverting public money to benefit UKIP.

How old is Laure Ferrari?

Laure was born on October 6 1979 in Épinal, France. She celebrated her 44th birthday last month.

When did Laure Ferrari and Nigel Farage meet?

In 2007, Laure - who was working as a waitress at the time - met Nigel in Strasbourg. It would be this encounter that set her on a political career path.

After meeting in France, Nigel gave Laure the role of a parliamentary assistant in charge of environmental issues. They then went on to work together in the European Parliament.

Are Laure Ferrari and Nigel Farage dating?

It is unclear if Laure and Nigel are still dating, but there is much speculation suggesting they are.

According to MailOnline, they are very much together but she will not greet him when he leaves the jungle to maintain a low profile.

They were first romantically linked six years ago. Laure was reported to have moved into Nigel's £4million West London home in 2017 and was photographed taking the bins out.

Nigel - who had just split from his wife of 18 years, Kirsten Behr at the time - shrugged off affair rumours as 'crackers', insisting that he was merely helping out a friend who needed somewhere to stay.

He told Mail on Sunday, 'She is someone I have worked with and known for a long time who wanted somewhere to stay for a week that wouldn't cost her any money.

'It's a working relationship. You can inflate it however you want to.'

It is unclear if Laure and Nigel are still dating, but there is much speculation suggesting they are. ©Carl Court/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Laure caused a stir when an email she wrote was leaked; in it she claimed 'classy' French women were better than their English counterparts as they are 'discreet and respectful'.

The politician also labelled British women 'drunken tarts' who could 'put themselves in embarrassing situations with well-known married men whom they kiss in public'.

The rant was allegedly aimed at UK aide Annabelle Fuller, who was publicly accused of sleeping with Nigel when he was married.

Annabelle forwarded the email - which also included claims about a three-and-half-year affair with an mystery married man - to Nigel's office, demanding his team print it out and show him.

'Laure and Annabelle absolutely hated each other and made no effort to hide it. They actively sought to bring each other down in Nigel’s eyes,' a source told The Sun.