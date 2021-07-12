Wait, Have Tommy Fury And Molly-Mae Hague Secretly Tied The Knot?

It's fair to say that Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are Love Island couple goals. Most couples on the show last for about five/six months after leaving the villa - a trend which some fans have dubbed the show's'six month contract'{:rel=nofollow}- but Tommy and Molly-Mae proved many of the doubters wrong, and two years after meeting on the show, the pair are still going strong and continuously warming our hearts.

But have they taken one big next step? According to eagle-eyed fans, they could even be married.

WHAT?! How could we have missed this?

The pair have recently celebrated their second anniversary, as it was two years since the couple went on their first date on Love Island, when Molly entered the villa as a bombshell. To mark the occasion, the pair enjoyed a romantic minibreak in Bath - and posted numerous pictures on Instagram of the trip, including hotel rooms filled with balloons, flowers and the couple relaxing in matching loungewear.

So far, so romantic, so Instagrammable - just as you would expect from Molly. But it was a picture of a theatre ticket which has left fans thinking that they might have tied the knot. Molly shared a pic of a theatre ticket to see The Woman In Black, and her name on the ticket was 'M Fury' - which could mean Molly might have married the boxer, and she's taken his surname. It could also be a mistake, or a sweet name change one of them made when making the booking, naturally, but who doesn't love a speculative spiral?

Who knows? But the pair seem so happy, we wouldn't be surprised if they have. And if they have in fact tied the knot, then we're expecting some gorgeous pics on our timeline soon.