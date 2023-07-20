At Home With The Furys Is Coming To Netflix In August – And Yes, Molly-Mae Will Be In It

After lot's of speculation and headlines, a launch date for At Home With The Furys has officially been confirmed! The series will follow the lives of multimillionaire boxer Tyson Fury and his family, and will also feature Love Island faves Molly-Mae Hauge and Tyson's brother Tommy Fury.

We've seen glimpses of the famous family before, but this show will show a whole other side to them. Here's everything we know so far:

What is At Home With The Furys about?

The Netflix docu-series will give audiences a fly-on-the-wall view of boxing champion Tyson Fury’s inner life at his mansion in Morecambe, England. As the Gypsy King retries from the ring, the show delves into his busy life when the gloves are off. From changing nappies, driving the kids to school and finding meaning outside of the ring.

As well as his incredible career, the show will also delve into his personal life, including Tyson being a mental health advocate who openly shares his struggles with bi-polar disorder, ADHD and depression.

The Netflix synopsis reads, 'At Home with the Furys will have exclusive access to the heavyweight champion of the world as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his extraordinary family including wife Paris, father John and his six children. Alongside changing nappies and the school run, At Home with the Furys will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy, from a world tour to meet his fans, to lavish family holidays, encounters with other A-listers and impromptu family camping trips.'

When does At Home With The Furys start?

The good news is you don't have to wait long before you can binge the new series. At Home With The Furys lands on Netflix on 16 August. There will be nine half hour episodes to stream from this date.

If you watched their documentary series Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King on ITV in 2020, you'll have had a taste of what to expect. The three-part series is still available to watch on Amazon Prime if you can't get your fill from their new Netflix show (we highly recommend it).

Is there a trailer out for At Home With The Furys?

Yes! Netflix have just dropped the official trailer for the show. You can watch it below.

Who will be in At Home With The Furys? Will Molly-Mae be in At Home With The Fury's?

The series features Tyson, his wife Paris and their six children, Venezuela, Prince John, Prince Tyson, Prince Adonis, Valencia and Athena. They couple have also announced that they are expecting their seventh child later this year. Tyson Fury's dad and some other relatives from their extended family also join the filming madness too.

It will also feature scenes and interviews with Molly-Mae and Tommy – who we see telling the family about their pregnancy on the show. The couple welcomed their first child together, a little girl called Bambi, in January.

Who is Paris Fury?

If you've watched any of Tyson's nail-biting boxing matches, you might have caught a glimpse of his wife Paris Fury watching intently ringside. The heavyweight champion has been married to Paris for 14 years after tying the knot in 2008. The couple met at a wedding of a mutual friends when she was just 15. Like Tyson, who grew up in a gypsy family in Manchester, she was also raised in a traditional traveller family in Doncaster.

In 2021 Paris Fury appeared on This Morning and opened up to hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield about the difficulties of watching her husband fight. She said, 'It’s very difficult. I remember years ago, women used to say to me, ‘Smile, you’re on camera, you’re on camera’. I was like, ‘No. The person I love is getting punched in the ring. I’m not smiling.

'It’s very hard… You just have to accept it because it’s something he wanted to do. But as you’re watching, I take every punch he takes. I’m cringing on the inside, literally. Adding, 'It’s hard and it’s getting harder because every fight is a harder fight so obviously, it’s a harder level.'

Paris has also been an occasional panellist on ITV's Loose Women.

Where can I watch At Home With The Furys?