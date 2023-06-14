Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Shares That She’s ‘Struggling To Accept My Post Baby Body’

by Charley Ross |

Mum and former Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about her post-baby body, and having trouble accepting the changes.

When a follower asked her on Instagram Stories 'How's your body confidence journey going?’, the star answered candidly.

'It’s most certainly a journey…’ she posted ‘One I'm not finding particularly easy but I always knew the second I fell pregnant accepting my post baby body wouldn't happen over night.

'I'll get there. I'm hoping I'll fall back in love with a healthy, balanced lifestyle again soon. It's not happened quite yet but I know I need to be patient with myself.'

The Love Island runner up is committed to documenting the full realities of motherhood, posting on her Stories earlier this week asking her partner Tommy Fury to ‘get home’ while Tommy was away in Manchester playing in a Soccer Aid UNICEF charity football match.

She posted on her Instagram Stories: ’Haven't left the house in 4 days. Get home dadda’.

Having become famous as a bikini-clad TV star, she now has a different relationship with wearing a bikini after having a child.

While we may not relate heavily to being in the location of her YouTube channel broadcast about body confidence – Barbados, no less – her message about feeling uncomfortable in your body after having a baby is something all of us, mothers and child-free people alike, can understand.

'I've got this swimming costume on...for me at the minute swimsuits are the one,’ she said. ‘I’m not a bikini girl at the minute because I just don't have the confidence. I didn't really have the confidence for bikinis before I had a baby.

'I really felt on this trip that I am going to embrace it, “I don't care, my new mum body, I'm proud of it”, and I am but at the same time I'm finding it hard to accept that I've got a real journey to start, if I want to feel more confident in my body.

As well as talking about the back and forth, very non linear experience with body image, especially post-baby, Molly-Mae opened up about the extreme doubts she’s had about putting her body on display again.

'I was speaking about it to my family. I just don't ever picture myself putting on a bikini ever again [ and feeling confident ] , I never did in the first place. There's just no way.’

'Before I had a baby I didn't feel confident in a bikini, so after having a baby I don't picture myself ever thinking ''I'll slip a bikini on and feel amazing’’. I want to and I want to come on here and say ''I feel confident and amazing'' but that's not how I'm feeling at the minute.

'So any clothes or outfits that can make me feel a little more confident, covered up and super flattering right now, that is what I'm going for.'

Reports say that she since has donned a bikini while on holiday, but that doesn’t matter. That feeling of feeling unable to wear one, when that confidence in and love for your body seems to leave you – we can all relate to that.

And we should applaud Molly-Mae for speaking up and being honest about her journey.