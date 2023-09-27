Bake Off: This Is Why Everyone Is Searching For The Missing Raspberry

It’s the mystery that’s been puzzling viewers ever since the Great British Bake Offstarted back in 2010 – and as a new season kicked off, it’s still on everyone’s minds: the missing raspberry.

For those who aren't die-hard GBBO fans, they might have been confused when they hopped on the internet and saw the country abuzz about a missing raspberry. Turns out, it's a legend that's spanned a decade...

In the opening credits of the popular baking show, viewers are shown an iconic chocolate cake adorned with glorious-looking raspberries. That is, apart from one small corner off the cake where one little raspberry appears to be missing.

And after the Channel 4 show returned to our screens last night ready to crown another winner, last night’s technical challenge finally addressed the fruit’s whereabouts.

The iconic Bake Off cake with the infamous missing raspberry. Credit: Channel 4

New host Alison Hammond took to the stage to announce the first technical challenge of the series, revealing that it was inspired by the ‘gingham-clad mystery.’

The bakers were then challenged to recreate the ‘most iconic’ cake, as Alison revealed it was time for them to take on the chocolate ganache Bake Off cake – missing raspberry and all.

And it seemed that viewers finally got some answers as to where that pesky raspberry had vanished to. As Alison teased, ‘Whatever happened to that raspberry?’, co-host Noel Fielding whipping out a golden box, prising it open to reveal the infamous berry. It was all fun and game in the tent, as the Mighty Boosh star joked that the raspberry was his ‘pension,’ and he’d be flogging it on eBay. Yes, we’ll be the highest bidders.

But it turns out fans were even more thrilled to have solved the issue of the missing raspberry than they were to have the TV show back on their screens.

With viewers letting out a collective sigh of release, one fan wrote “I finally feel at peace watching the bakers fill in the missing raspberry,’ as another agreed ‘The missing raspberry being added to the cake just feels right.’

Another fan tweeted, ‘Love them all debating whether to include the infamous missing raspberry or not,’ as another laughed ‘So glad I’m not the only one that’s noticed the missing raspberry.’

Another viewer pointed out that it appears Alison might be the culprit – after an advert for the show appeared to show the presenter munching down on the elusive berry.

But it turns out not everyone was battling through some sleepless nights pondering over the berry’s fate – with another tweeting ‘Absolutely did not notice there was a raspberry missing at any point in the last 14 years.’

It's been a move that has long infuriated GBBO fans, with the infamous chocolate sponge driving fans ‘crazy’. Earlier this year, one viewer took to Facebook to point out what some have dubbed #BerryGate, writing ‘While I’m so chuffed Bake Off is back, does this part of the opening credits drive anyone else absolutely crazy?!’

‘To be honest, I’d like to even out the whole bottom curve of raspberries, but I’d settle for that gap filled!’ she added.

But we doubt the GBBO team will be adding in that raspberry to make those opening credits slightly more aesthetically pleasing, with the ‘visual earworm’ a sure-fire way to get the great British public talking about the baking show.