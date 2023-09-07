Great British Bake Off Fans Are Shocked After Discovering Noel Fielding’s Age

The Great British Bake Off has provided some serious shocks to viewers over the years. Who could forget Bingate in series five when Iain Watters chucked his ruined basked Alaska, or three years later when Prue Leith accidentally revealed the winner before the final had aired?
It doesn’t end there though, as there's another surprise revelation that regularly leaves viewers shaken to their core.
During one episode of the Channel 4 show back in 2020, bakers turned back time to recreate recipes from the 80s - with hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas reminiscing about the decade throughout the show.
The Mighty Boosh star Noel dropped a number of hints about his age, eventually revealing that he was nearing 50 when he performed a dance with Matt and told the confused younger bakers that 'they’d have to be over 45 to get it'.
Believe it or not, Noel Fielding is actually 50 years of age - making him one year older than former co-host Matt Lucas.
At the time the episode aired in 2020, one fan posted, 'Noel is 47?! Am I the only one who is in shock at this revelation?'
Another stunned viewer added 'Biggest shocker this week is finding out that Noel Fielding is 47!'
Of course, the newest season of Bake Off will be missing the usual banter between Matt and Noel, with Matt stepping back from the role after scheduling conflicts arose.
Never fear though, as the comedian has been replaced with national treasure Alison Hammond - meaning there'll be no shortage of laughs and memes going forward.
The Great British Bake Off winners: where are they now?
Edd Kimber then
The first ever GBBO was a far cry from the show of today, with only ten contestants competing across just six weeks. There wasn't even a weekly Star Baker. In the end, former debt collector Edd Kimber (far left) was crowned the winner.
Edd Kimber now
Following his big win, Edd has released three cookbooks and also runs food blog The Boy Who Bakes. He's even worked at world-renowned restaurant Le Manoir and regularly contributes to food magazines including BBC Good Food, Delicious and Waitrose Kitchen.
Jo Wheatley then
Mum-of-three Jo Wheatley triumphed over fellow finalists Holly Bell and Mary-Anne Boermans in 2011.
Jo Wheatley now
Jo has released two cookbooks, A Passion For Baking and Home Baking, written a column for Sainsburys magazine and launched her own cookery school from her Essex home since winning Bake Off.
John Whaite then
Series three winner John Whaite went into the final as an underdog but baked his way to success and took home the trophy after impressing Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry.
John Whaite now
John has been VERY busy since winning the show in 2012. Not only has he gained his patisserie diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, released four cookery books and judged ITV cookery competition Chopping block, but John also opened his own cookery school called John Whaite's Kitchen. He even returned to his pre-Bake Off career in law in 2018 when he began working as a barrister.
Frances Quinn then
Frances was crowned Bake Off winner in 2013 after creating a show-stopping three-tier wedding cake in the final.
Frances Quinn now
Frances released recipe book Quintessential Baking in 2015 and has made a number of TV and radio appearances on shows like This Morning. In 2019, she hit the headlines when she was banned from her local Waitrose after allegedly being caught shoplifting.
Nancy Birtwhistle then
Nancy beat 2014 favourite Richard Burr after creating a miniature version of Paris' Moulin Rouge.
Nancy Birtwhistle now
Nancy runs her own baking blog where she regularly shares recipes with fans. She also travels the country for the many food demonstrations she does.
Nadiya Hussain then
Perhaps one of the most famous Bake Off contestants of all time, Nadiya won the hearts of the British public in 2015 with her incredible bakes.
Nadiya Hussain now
Nadiya has been hella successful since winning GBBO - she's hosted several TV shows for the BBC, released a cook book, a children's book AND a novel and has even baked a birthday cake for the Queen. In 2017, she was named by Debrett's as one of the 500 most influential people in the UK.
Candice Brown then
Candice was known for her lipstick choices just as much as she was for her bakes during her time on the show.
Candice Brown now
Just like many Bake Off winners before her, Candice has released her own recipe book Comfort: Delicious Bakes and Treats. As well as running her own pub in Bedfordshire, she regularly appears on shows like This Morning and Loose Women and competed in Dancing On Ice in 2018 but was eliminated first.
Sophie Faldo then
Sophie was the first Bake Off winner to be crowned after the show's big move from the BBC to Channel 4 but her win was spoiled when new judge Prue Leith accidentally tweeted the news hours before the final aired. Oops!
Sophie Faldo now
Sophie admitted that she struggled with life in the limelight after she won the show and mainly avoids the public eye. She does still share her passion for baking on Instagram though and is training to be a stunt woman.
Rahul Mandal then
Rahul beat the odds (remember when the glass smashed into his mixture in the final?) to bake his way to victory and became a national treasure in the process.
Rahul Mandal now
Rahul has returned to his job as an engineering researcher at the University of Sheffield since winning back off but still shares his baking creations with fans on Instagram.
David Atherton
David made history when he became the first Bake Off champion to have never won Star Baker. Since then, he's begun writing a weekly cookery column for The Guardian and released his first cookbook, aptly titled My First Cookbook.
Peter Sawkins
The only Scottish winner of GBBO so far, Peter Sawkins was still studying at Edinburgh University when he won series 11 in 2020. Since then, he's gone on to release a number of books.
Giuseppe Dell'Anno
Italian engineer Giuseppe won the show in 2021, going on to release two easy bake cook books full of some Italian treats!
Syabira Yusoff
Winning the show last year, Syabira Yusoff left her cardiovascular research job to pursue baking as a stress reliever. She drew inspiration from her Malaysian roots, infusing her creations with local flavors like pandan and coconut, and ended up winning over the Bake Off judges to be 2022's top baker.
