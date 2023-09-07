Great British Bake Off Fans Are Shocked After Discovering Noel Fielding’s Age

The Great British Bake Off has provided some serious shocks to viewers over the years. Who could forget Bingate in series five when Iain Watters chucked his ruined basked Alaska, or three years later when Prue Leith accidentally revealed the winner before the final had aired?

It doesn’t end there though, as there's another surprise revelation that regularly leaves viewers shaken to their core.

During one episode of the Channel 4 show back in 2020, bakers turned back time to recreate recipes from the 80s - with hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas reminiscing about the decade throughout the show.

©Channel 4

The Mighty Boosh star Noel dropped a number of hints about his age, eventually revealing that he was nearing 50 when he performed a dance with Matt and told the confused younger bakers that 'they’d have to be over 45 to get it'.

Believe it or not, Noel Fielding is actually 50 years of age - making him one year older than former co-host Matt Lucas.

©Channel 4

At the time the episode aired in 2020, one fan posted, 'Noel is 47?! Am I the only one who is in shock at this revelation?'

Another stunned viewer added 'Biggest shocker this week is finding out that Noel Fielding is 47!'

Of course, the newest season of Bake Off will be missing the usual banter between Matt and Noel, with Matt stepping back from the role after scheduling conflicts arose.

Never fear though, as the comedian has been replaced with national treasure Alison Hammond - meaning there'll be no shortage of laughs and memes going forward.

