Everything You Need To Know About Marvin and Rochelle Humes’ Relationship

From presenting together on This Morning to co-hosting BBC's music quiz show The Hit List, Rochelle and Marvin Humes have become one of the UK’s favourite couples. Together for 11 years, the JLS star and The Saturdays' singer are ultimate couple goals. And now, since Marvin began talking about his wife while appearing on I'm A Celebrity, searches for 'Marvin Humes wife' have peaked.

So, here's everything to know about who Rochelle Humes is, and how the loved-up couple met.

Who is Rochelle Humes, Marvin Humes' wife?

Marvin is married to Rochelle Humes, who rose to fame as part of girlband The Saturdays. Currently, she presents on This Morning, and is the founder of family-friendly skincare brand My Little Coco.

How did Marvin and Rochelle Humes meet?

Rochelle and Marvin first met as teenagers, but sparks didn't fly until much later. The former S Club Junior stars revealed they initially crossed paths when Rochelle was ‘probably 16,’ however there was ‘nothing romantic’ between them.

Fast forward a few years, and the two crossed paths in a nightclub while in the peak of their boyband and girlband fame.

Marvin and Rochelle Wiseman in 2011. Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage via Getty

Marvin revealed in the jungle that he decided to take Rochelle’s phone from her bag when she was in the toilet to get her number, calling himself from the singer's phone so she would have his number. Recalling the event, Rochelle previously shared, ‘It’s weird. He’s got the last laugh because I married him, but it’s weird. In a creepy, restraining order way.’

At the time, the manager of The Saturday’s warned the girls to stay away from dating boy bands for fear it might impact how popular they were with fans – forcing Rochelle and Marvin to initially keep their relationship on the down low.

Did Marvin and Rochelle Humes break up?

Shortly after they couple moved in together, work commitments and ‘petty squabbles’ saw the two call it quits after eight months together in 2010. Talking about the split, Marvin previously shared, 'It was my doing. I got cold feet for some reason and just panicked. I called it off with Roch and when I did that, I knew that second it was the biggest mistake I’ve made.'

Clearly, the two were soulmates. Two months after splitting, the pair reunited.

When did Marvin and Rochelle Humes get married?

A year after rekindling their romance, Marvin jetted Rochelle off for a romantic holiday. Opening up about proposing, Marvin told his jungle campmates, 'When I was ready to settle down, and I knew Rochelle was the one, I took her to the Maldives for Christmas.'

'On the day, I hired a tiny little island, small, from here to the treehouse, maybe twice the size… they dropped us off maybe 11am and I stood next to her, saying, "Let’s do a picture." Then I went down on one knee.' Tying the knot nine months later, the duo walked down the aisle in January 2012 at Blenheim palace.

And it's not their only wedding. To celebrate their 10th anniversary last year, the couple renewed their wedding vows in Lake Como, Italy.

Do Marvin and Rochelle Humes have children?

Marvin and Rochelle have three children together – daughters Alaia-Mai, 10, Valentina Raine, six, and son Blake, three.

Marvin Humes, Valentina Raine Humes, Alaia-Mai Humes and Rochelle Humes in 2023. Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty

Talking about his starting his family, Marvin told his campmates, 'We got married, we had five days together, then she went to America for six weeks to shoot a TV show in LA.'