Rochelle Humes Just Revealed Her Everyday £12.99 Budget Mascara

Rochelle Humes is a big player on the beauty front. Her glossy complexion and chic, freshly cropped chop are mainstays in our Instagram saved folders. And it's fair to say she knows her stuff - she's a L'Oréal Paris partner and the founder of My Little Coco - a line of hair and bodycare for kids. And now, she's just added to her beauty hit list by hard launching on TikTok. Her first video? An everyday make-up tutorial that reveals her go-to budget mascara.

Making her debut on the app this week, the mother-of-three said, 'So I've been saying for quite a while that I will do a get ready with me and I just never find the time. I'm in the office today and I'm literally about to genuinely get ready.'

Having just undergone a session of microneedling the night before, Rochelle explains, 'I'm a little bit rouged, I can basically pretty much only do one look I'm comfortable with.' The look in question is what we'd call the perfect everyday glam, and, like the star, we predict it will quickly become an office go-to.

While Rochelle admittedly has access to some of the best luxury brands in the business, we were surprised to find that her kit also includes a roster of well-known cult classics and viral buys. Monica Blunder's beauty editor-approved Blunder Cover, £45, formed the base of Rochelle's look, while Rare Beauty's viral Soft Pink Liquid Blush in Virtue, £22, was used to bring life and colour back to the cheeks.

A Grazia Beauty Desk favourite, Charlotte Tilbury's game-changing Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder, £38, was used to set her under eyes and T-zone, and Refy's new Lip Blush in Amber, £16, for a hit of colour - it's ideal for subtle staining.

Our biggest beauty takeaway though? Rochelle's love of budget mascara, namely the L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Lift Mascara, £12.99. We can't say we are shocked by the choice. This reiteration of the brand's iconic original formulation is an impressive update. It packs the same lengthening, lifting and fanning effect but with a lash-loving ceramide-infused formula. No wonder it's a favourite of the brand's newest Global Ambassador, Kendall Jenner, too.

Not bad for a budget mascara.

