Margot Robbie Reveals How That Viral Barbie Feet Moment Was Filmed

Ever since the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie dropped, the world has been obsessed over a certain foot scene. Now that’s a line we never thought we’d type…

In the trailer, one moment sees Barbie – played by Margot Robbie – step out of her clippy-cloppy pink heels, only for her feet to remain as perfectly arched as a plastic Barbie doll. Sending some nostalgia straight into the brainwaves of viewers, anyone who played with these dolls will remember that their feet remain immaculately arched ever when their shoes are taken off. It’s the details for us.

But while fans went wild, many couldn’t help but wonder how on earth those glorious feet were achieved. Was Margot on a hoist? Were there magnets? Was it simply all CGI?

Now, Margot has finally let us in on how she filmed the scene – arches and all. Speaking to Fandango during a recent interview alongside her Barbie co-stars Kate McKinnin, Issa Rae and America Ferrera, Margot revealed that no harness was used, and that she actually just held onto a bar.

Revealing that the scene took ‘probably about eight takes’ to film, Margot said ‘They are my feet. I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor, we had double sided tape for the shoes so they wouldn’t come off – so I could get my feet out of them.’

‘I was holding onto a bar, but that’s it,’ she said, adding ‘I wasn’t in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above camera.’

Margot attending a Barbie Press Junket in LA. Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

And after her co-stars voiced their shock over her pointed tootsies, the Aussie actress revealed that she did do ballet when she was younger – no doubt playing a big part in those perfect arches.