MAFS UK: Zoe Claims Matt Left The Reunion Early Because He ‘Lost Control’

Fans were surprised when Matt Murray left Married At First Sight UK immediately after taking to the couch with Whitney Hughes on the final episode of the show. Now, Zoe Clifton has revealed what actually went down.

Zoe, who forms one half of the only pairing still together from the 2022 series of the show with Jenna Robinson, alleges that Matt 'lost control' during the filming of the dinner party scenes for the reunion and was asked to leave.

Zoe told OK! Magazine, 'Matt’s behaviour wasn’t okay. I think the next day [ with the experts ] they said he could stay for his bit and then he had to leave.

'That’s why he was called up first and then he had to leave after. Then he had to apologise, and I don’t think his apology made much sense because his behaviour [ on screen ] wasn’t that bad, but it was that bad.

'We all saw the extent of it then and there, but viewers didn’t see it. It was general aggression.'

She concluded, 'He was involved in everybody’s business. I think he lost control.'

Zoe’s bombshell announcement directly contradicts Matt’s claims that there was 'no drama' behind his earlier departure.

Matt told The Sun, 'I know there’s been rumours online with fans thinking I did something wrong or whatever, but I didn’t. I just didn’t want to sit there bawling my eyes out the whole time.

'It came out of nowhere and I think I just needed to let it all out. But I didn’t want to do that in front of the group and especially not on camera, so I had a chat with the team, and they respected my request and I left.