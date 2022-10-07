MAFS UK: Thomas Hartley Receives Death Threats Over Girls’ Night Fight

Married At First Sight UK's Thomas Hartley has apologised to his co-star Sophie Brown - and opened up about the horrific death threats he's received following Wednesday night's explosive episode.

After receiving some harsh backlash for his behaviour, the 31-year-old mental health care assistant shared an emotional video apologising for his actions - and revealing the vile hate that's been sent his way.

The drama unfurled during a girls' night out, after Sophie suggested his relationship with partner Adrian Sanderson was more of a friendship - with Thomas warning, "You wouldn't know that because you've only been here two weeks... Don't make me come for you."

And yelling at fellow contestant Whitney amid her new relationship with Matt, he said, "I don't care what you say to me. You're a liar an an adulterer"

Sharing a video to social media after the shocking scenes aired, Thomas explained, "By the time we sat down to film that, I'd already left three times. I didn't want to be there."

Addressing the Sophie situation, Thomas said, "I own the Sophie thing, it was just heightened too far. I've apologised and we're in a good place now. The other two [ Whitney and April ] , I don't care."

"The language that I used was course and vile, and I don't like it. That's me owning my s * * t."

And following the scenes, Thomas spoke about the hate sent this way - saying, "Ok. I made a mistake and I hold my hands up, however sending death threats isn't warranted."

And coming to her co-stars side, Sophie put to rest any rumours of bad blood between the two, acknowledging Thomas' tweet and insisting the two were "over it now."