MAFS’ George allegedly arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour

It has been reported that George Roberts – currently starring on Married at First Sight UK – has been arrested for controlling and coercive behaviour. The Metropolitan Police released a statement which confirmed, 'A 40-year-old man was arrested in Worcestershire on Thursday, September 29, on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour. He was taken to a police station and bailed pending further enquiries.'

The 40-year-old is believed to be the MAFS star after reports had emerged, before the show had even aired, that former girlfriends of the dad of four had raised concerns about his behaviour to Channel 4. He had denied any wrongdoing.

A TV insider told The Sun, 'This has been rumbling on for a while but now the police are involved, so many involved in the show thought surely they would have to pull it off air — or at the very least re-edit it. This has become a nightmare for the network, who didn’t know about allegations in his past before.'

One former girlfriend who said she was 'shocked' he’d been given a platform on the TV show alleged that she had spoken to producers of Married at First Sight UK about reporting George to the police.

Before the news of the arrest broke, Channel 4 had provided a statement on the accusations.

'We work incredibly closely with our production partners to ensure all Married at First Sight UK contributors are subject to rigorous background and psychological checks, including the most detailed police checks a production is able to undertake. Any allegations of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Channel 4,' the spokesperson said.

Channel 4 have made no comment on the arrest.

While the show is currently depicting a rocky relationship between George and April Banbury, the former Miss Great Britain has hinted to fans that their relationship is now over.