‘Walking Down The Aisle Was So Surreal’: Made In Chelsea’s Tiffany Watson Gives Us A Glimpse Into Her Wedding Day

We were first introduced to sweet-natured Tiffany Watson when she joined the cast of Made in Chelsea eight years ago. Following in the footsteps of her older sister and fellow MIC veteran Lucy, Tiff quickly became a firm favourite with fans and has since gone from strength to strength in all areas of her life.

Grazia caught up with the 28-year-old to get the lowdown on her wedding to footballer Cameron McGeehan, what married life has had in store, and how she is juggling spending time between two places.

‘Walking down the aisle is such an amazing moment - it feels so surreal,’ Tiffany recalls, as the conversation goes straight to the highlights of her May 2022 nuptials. ‘Cameron and I did the whole traditional thing where we didn't speak to each other the night before and the morning of [ the wedding ] . His speech was an amazing moment because I know he was quite nervous about it, and I was nervous for him! But he did such a good job.’

Tiffany and Cameron exchanged vows on 28 May at St Michael and All Angels Church in Pirbright, Surrey, surrounded by their nearest and dearest, including their pet Labrador Kiki, and a handful of the bride’s E4’s co-stars such as Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing.

After months of intense wedding planning, Tiff relished switching off and making the most of the day.

She admits, ‘In the lead-up, I felt quite stressed because I planned everything myself. A few years ago, I had a really different idea of how I'd get married - I wanted to do an abroad wedding, where I probably would’ve had a wedding planner. But I thought the money would be better spent on other things. Cameron was like, “you’d be able to organise it, you’re good at that kind of thing.” I certainly understand why people do have wedding planners but I’m proud of myself for doing it!’

As for the couple’s first dance – set to Aretha Franklin’s You and Me - Tiffany laughs as she remembers having to be reminded about taking to the floor with her husband. ‘I was like, “Oh god I don’t know about it!” It was very much us just swaying but it was very special. Then we got this saxophonist to interrupt the song halfway through and everyone joined which was really nice.’

The bride looked beautiful on her wedding day, stunning in a strapless gown with lace detailing - but it was poles apart from the dress she had envisioned.

‘I thought I was going to go for long lacy sleeves!’ she says. ‘When I tried on the one that I ended up wearing, my mum actually picked it out and said, “Why don't you try that one?” I was like, I don't think so because I never thought I would go for one that was strapless. When I tried it on, it just felt right and it fitted well. I think you do just get a feeling.’

Cameron, 27, got down on one knee during a romantic Paris getaway in October 2021. It was a quick turnaround, as the couple wed only seven months later, but someone on hand to keep Tiff calm was older sister Lucy, 31, who also had the all-important job of organising a girly hen do in Saint Tropez.

‘Lucy was great,’ Tiff gushes of her sibling, ‘she did such a great job with the hen do. She also helped me get into my dress. When we went to one of the fittings, she filmed the woman doing me up in the dress, which had a whole corset and lacy details at the back. Then on the day, Lucy put me into my dress and we watched the video. We're like, “how do we do this?”’

Married life, the reality star reveals, feels ‘no different’ but she and Cameron remain happy and content. ‘Life is good. We're busy renovating our house and hoping that's going to be done at the end of this year. Cameron's also busy playing football and working hard with that. We're trying to book a little holiday for the end of this year, which will be nice.’

Cameron’s career playing as a midfielder for Belgian First Division A club Oostende means the newlyweds are splitting their time between London and Belgium, which Tiffany admits ‘is quite difficult’.

‘We don't really do that much long distance; I am with him a lot. But it's a lot of back and forth, a lot of driving, travelling and living between two places, which is quite difficult actually. I didn't really realise that whole lifestyle when you marry somebody who plays football, but obviously I wouldn't change it!’ she says.

As for the show that propelled her to fame, Tiffany has not closed the door on Made In Chelsea but explained that being between two places makes regular appearances hard.

‘I love it. I think if I was in London full time, I'd definitely be a lot more involved. It’s just a case of playing it by ear but I still chat to them all. It’s great.’

Tiff first joined the show in 2014 aged just 20, and she shed light on how she approached having her life pan out onscreen.