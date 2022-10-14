NTAs: Jamie Laing And Sophie Habboo Talk Wedding Plans

Fans of Made In Chelsea were over the moon when Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo announced their engagement last December. And after catching up with them at this year’s NTAs, the couple gave us an insight into their wedding day planning.

The pair – who’ve been together since April 2019 – have already revealed that they’ll be marrying in Marbella, Spain. But when it comes to other details, Jamie and Habbs hinted to us that it's not quite so set in stone.

Giving us an update, Sophie says “Wedding planning is going very, very slowly. Although obviously everyone knows we have the date.”

During a Good Morning Britain interview in August, Sophie hilariously slipped up after presenter Richard Madeley asked when the couple would be tying the knot, with Sophie replying “May 19th next year (2023).” And if her gasp was anything to go by, we’re guessing revealing the date of their nuptials was not part of the plan.

But if you’ve got the 19th marked down in your calendars, it might be time to cross it out…

Laughing about the wedding date drama, Sophie says, “Well actually, it’s the 20th because we’re getting married on the Saturday. So even when I accidentally revealed the date, it wasn’t the right date!” But Sophie you just told us aga... oh never mind.

And turning the chat to Strictly Come Dancing, alumni Jamie had only good things to say about the show’s newest cohort.

Back in 2020, the 33-year-old managed to cha cha his way into the finals with his pro partner Karen Hauer – finishing as runner-up behind Bill Bailey, who managed to swipe that infamous Glitterball trophy.

Talking about the show, Jamie says, “Everyone on Strictly this year is killing it. They’re all so good!”