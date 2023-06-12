Made In Chelsea: Liv Hits Back At Miles Dating Rumours

After rumours swirled of a new romance in the world of Made In Chelsea, Liv has taken to Instagram to shut down the gossip once and for all.

Fans were sent into overdrive after Liv Bentley uploaded a topless picture of herself sunbathing next to co-star Miles Nazaire during a French getaway. The original post - which was later reposted after Instagram seemingly took it down for nudity - was captioned 'Fine, it's official.'

Despite Miles insisting it was a joke, fans of the duo couldn't help but share their opinions over the potential new couple.

And after an influx of comments, Liv took to Instagram with a new post - sternly shutting down the romance rumours once and for all.

Clearing up what really went down between her and her co-star, Liv wrote, 'We back babyyy @milesjnazaire (No we are not dating - everyone just calm yourselves down. We've been friends for years)

'Honestly dying at these comments. Firstly, Miles is a great guy and secondly, yeah, most of you are right. You see 5 mins of our lives on TV. None of you have any idea what goes on behind closed doors.'

She added, 'Also, it's a TV show... Remember that. We are real people and sometimes the shit you all say about people you don't even know is ridiculous.'

Despite Liv's insistence that the two were 'just friends,' MIC fans took to the comments to share their opinions on the pair.

Noting that Miles always seems to be helping a pretty girl through her latest breakup, one fan added 'No such thing as female friendship with Miles,' as another agreed 'Whenever there is a breakup, Miles is there 😂🤸🏼‍♂️🧡'

One follower dubbed the potential pair a 'power couple,' begging 'please date!'

And one fan of the show was quick to point out the idea of these two turning up the heat wasn't entirely far-fetched, writing 'Well, you have snogged before...' Back in 2018, Miles and Liv shared a kiss in Canada, after making amends and getting a little bit too close in the hot tub.

But not everyone was quick to jump on the rumour mill. Calling out the idea that women and men can only ever be linked on a romantic level, one fan wrote 'The scandal of having male friends.'

The rumour comes just one month after Liv split from partner Tristan Phipps after calling it quits on their on-off relationship after three years. The split came as a shock to MIC fans, after things seemed to be looking up for the couple - with them moving in together and discussing marriage.

Posting on her stories last month, Liv shared 'Just to clear this up and put a stop to all the comments and messages. Tristan and I are no longer together. It ended very amicably, and I do wish him all the best.'