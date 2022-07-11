Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips Has Revealed A Surprising Fact About The Recoupling Speeches…

Over the years we have sat through countless tense recouplings at the fire pit. Some of the most dramatic moments on Love Island usually happen during these scenes. Remember in season three when Johnny Mitchell labelled Theo Campbell 'a gigantic bellend' and the scene descended into chaos? Or last year when Hugo Hammond called out Toby Aromolaran for 'mugging off' Chloe Burrows? However, it turns out that the recoupling ceremonies are a lot more staged than fans ever imagined.

Shaughna Phillips, who had her own iconic recoupling moment ( 'Congrats hun') has revealed the extent of the producing. During an appearance on Alex Light & Em Clarkson's Should I Delete That podcast, the reality star was questioned on the filming process of the fire pit scenes.

The Islanders apparently don't go into the ceremony blind and discuss the direction of their speeches. She revealed: 'You kind of go over it with a producer before, that night. So, during dinner time you kind of talk through it. It's very produced.' This is a new revelation for fans of the show as some of the quotes said around the fire pit have become iconic moments. So, to know they could have been pre discussed might be shocking for some.

The recoupling scenes are also not quick to film either, as islanders have to say their speeches in three sections. She explained, 'But when you're doing, like, the "I would like to couple up with this person because…" you do that in three sections.' She continued, 'So you say that, and then you have a big pause, then you say the next bit, pause. They kind of ask you to go for chats and certain things. It's a TV show, so I get it.

She previously revealed to OK! the true length of time they take to film. The ex islander said, 'I would say it depends on how many [ couples ] there are. It could be an hour and a half to two hours, but when you're sitting down there, you have to sit in silence, so you literally have to sit in silence until you have to say your part, and it's so difficult. Shaugna continued, 'I remember there would be like times where we would just all burst out laughing, and we would all have to then stop and be straight-faced.'

However, sometimes the process would run a little bit too long, with filming stretching into the early hours of the morning. She said, 'You can hear the birds start chirping and you're like "oh my god, I should really be going to bed right now."'