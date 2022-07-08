All the Love Island Inter-Series Couples You Forgot About

CREDIT: Michael Griffiths Instagram

This is yet again another season 5 and season 4 cross-over. Michael, the founding member of Destiny’s 'Chaldish' and Ellie, who dated Charlie Brake, were reportedly dating at one point. So, Ellie and Michael met on MTV’s Ex on The Beach after Michael finished Love Island. They were said to have started dating in November 2019 after an instant spark whilst filming the show. The pair were VERY cosy on the dating show and couldn't keep their hands off each other.

However, when the show finally aired on TV , Ellie confirmed that she didn’t have a boyfriend. So, I think we can all make up our own minds up on if they actually dated, but my money is definitely on that they did briefly but it just didn’t end up working.