All the Love Island Inter-Series Couples You Forgot About

So, we all know Love Island couples either have one of two outcomes – a quick short relationship or marriage and kids. There is no in between with these reality TV couples. Many of the Islanders’ relationships formed on the show have just not survived outside the very controlled walls of the villa. The success rate is really not that high, once reality kicks in a lot of them fall apart.
However, that doesn’t stop Islanders from thinking someone else from another Love Island series could be the one. There’s a long history of Love Island crossover couples. From the ones that couple up after the villa with someone from another series or even another person within their own series. Whether it’s just a kiss or a full-blown relationship, the Love Island alumni just can’t seem to date anyone outside the tight villa circle.
These are all the Love Islanders who dated Islanders from a different series to the one they were on:
Love Island series crossover couples
Just after Arabella was dumped from the villa in series 5, she was spotted hanging around with Wes Nelson from series four of Love Island. The reportedly went on a fun first date to see the Lion King and by December 2019, they were so loved up that they moved into a flat together. However, the pair split up not long after - officially calling it quits after nine months together. Wes moved out of their flat and in with his series 4 best friend Josh Denzel. A close source told The Sun that their six-year age gap and just growing apart during lockdown were the key factors of their demise.
Theo Campbell aka the man Jonny called a 'gigantic bellend' from series three of Love Island, dated Kaz who was Josh Denzel’s Casa Amor recoupling choice from series four. Remember that dramatic moment where he left Georgia Steel heartbroken? On for the books! Kaz and Theo confirmed their relationship in May 2019 and at the time seemed like a very sweet couple. Kaz was by his bedside every day when Theo was partially blinded after a champagne cork struck his eye. The pair even had a joint activewear collection with Asda
However, they went their separate ways after being together for just nine months, officially splitting in February 2020. Theo announced their split during a radio interview and claimed Kaz was 'selling him a dream.' It’s sounding a tiny bit bitter to us Theo…
This recoupling is perhaps the most successful of all series crossovers. There is going to be another Love Island wedding everyone! Luke M from Love Island’s winter edition broke up with Demi Jones from the same series at the beginning of lockdown. He then hit it off with season five’s ultimate ‘bev’ Lucie Donlan and they started dating in July 2020. They are always together and post loved up photos to Instagram daily. In December 2021 Luke popped the question and they are officially on the way to becoming Mr and Mrs Mabbott
This is yet again another season 5 and season 4 cross-over. Michael, the founding member of Destiny’s 'Chaldish' and Ellie, who dated Charlie Brake, were reportedly dating at one point. So, Ellie and Michael met on MTV’s Ex on The Beach after Michael finished Love Island. They were said to have started dating in November 2019 after an instant spark whilst filming the show. The pair were VERY cosy on the dating show and couldn't keep their hands off each other.
However, when the show finally aired on TV , Ellie confirmed that she didn’t have a boyfriend. So, I think we can all make up our own minds up on if they actually dated, but my money is definitely on that they did briefly but it just didn’t end up working.
Now this pairing was extremely random! Max Morley the OG Love Island winner from season one started seeing Laura Anderson from series four in October 2018. However, three months later they ended things for the first time, and it was another messy breakup. After enjoying a holiday in Barbados, Laura and Max split amidst cheating fears, with Laura blocking him on Instagram. They then got back together in May last year and were going to move in together. However, they broke up AGAIN in July last year.
Remember when there was a little spark between these two? Love Island 2017 winner Kem Cetinay and 2018 Islander Kendall Rae-Knight were spotted on a 'date' in 2021, with the pair even sharing a kiss. However, speaking shortly after on Heat on Love Island: Under the Duvet, Kendall revealed the pair were just friends, saying, 'Aaaah, yeah, we're just friends.' That's a shame!
Antigoni Buxton was just in the Love Island 2022 villa but was recently dumped. However, it was reported before entering she dated 2018 Islander Jack Fowler for a number of months. Juicy!
Ok so these two were on the same series, but this pairing was still wildly unexpected! Maura and Chris from Love Island 2019 announced they were together on Instagram earlier this year. Maura was with Curtis Pritchard for eight months before they got together. As soon as Maura and Chris announced they were official - their Instagram picture broke the internet in the process. The pair seemed to have a very fun relationship however, they split after a few months...