Love Island’s Remi Lambert Claims He Was Assaulted By Jacques O’Neill’s Friend

Love Island's Remi Lambert has claimed he was punched during a shocking attack carried out by a friend of co-star Jacques O’Neill.

Appealing for witnesses, the model and rapper made the allegations over on his Instagram stories on Sunday night.

Remi alleged he was walking home from a night out at a club when he was followed by Jacques - who starred on the ITV show last summer alongside him. He claimed ex-rugby player Jacques began to argue with him about ‘beef’ stemming from their time on the Island.

It was then that Remi claimed he was punched by Jacques’ friend, in what he believes to be a pre-meditated attack.

Posting on his stories, he wrote ‘Last night I was assaulted by one of Jacques’ friends. Jacques and him followed me on my walk back home from the club and stopped me. Then Jacques began to start an argument about the Love Island beef that was a year ago. Clearly can’t move on.’

He continued ‘Out of nowhere, his friend punched me. I think it was a setup to get me to react, but I’m too mature for this bs. If anyone saw anything last night, message me.’

@Remilambo/ Instagram

In another post, Remi later shared a picture of a dark, rainy street with the caption ‘Karma will get you.’

Remi had previously unfollowed his co-star after revealing his time on the show was ‘ruined’ following an unaired row between the two.

He shared, ‘There was a lot of stuff that wasn’t aired… a lot of stuff going on. Basicially, me and Jacques got into quite a lot of arguments and it just made my experience s * * * . It ruined it for me.'

He continued, ‘People were saying it’s because he’s got a rugby persona, but you can’t treat people like that.’

Opening up about the bullying, Remi claimed that Jacques would mimic his accent - saying ‘I was the only one to stick up for myself because he would always do that to people.’

And it’s not the first time Remi has addressed the drama. The former Islander accused Jacques and Luca Bish of ‘bullying’ him on social media last summer, after the duo claimed that the aspiring rapper ‘ain’t got it’ and should ‘work in Harrods' instead.

Calling out his co-stars, Remi said ‘Don’t know why these guys have such a problem with me, clearly got some serious issues they need to sort out.’

‘Everyone said I lied about the way I was treated in that villa, but here is an example of what was going on whilst I was in there. Don’t know why they wasn’t kicked out for their behaviour to be honest,’ he shared, adding ‘It’s not banter, it’s clear signs of bullying.’

‘Jacques said bad things about my appearance and the way I speak, whilst Luca was encouraging it,’ he revealed, continuing on to share that he did not consider his co-stars to be ‘role models or good people.’