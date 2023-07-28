This Love Actually Actor Just Got Engaged Two Elon Musk’s Two-Time Ex-Wife Talulah Riley

by Alice Porter |

We don't want to bring up Christmas in July but, trust us, this news warrants it. Remember that little boy from Love Actually, who played the drums while his crush sang All I Want For Christmas Is You? The one you cooed and cried at as he had candid discussions with his on-screen father (who was none other than Liam Neeson) about the death of his mother? Well, that adorable little boy is all grown up, and he's just announced the news of his engagement IRL.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster is the actor who played ten-year-old Sam in everyone's favourite Christmas film. And he's just announced via an Instagram post that he's engaged to actress and writer Talulah Riley.

It might have been twenty years since Love Actually was released - yes, you read that right, 20 whole years - (and you've probably seen the actor in a host of other roles since) but Thomas hasn't forgotten his roots as he made a sweet reference to the film in his Instagram caption sharing the news: 'Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around x.'

The final sentence in the caption is, of course, a direct quote from Hugh Grant's moving monologue in the film, as well as the title of a song by The Troggs, which Bill Nighy’s character turns into a Christmas song in the movie.

Talulah has also appeared in some well-loved films, including Pride & Prejudice and St Trinian's. The couple first met during the filming of the FX miniseries Pistol, a biographical drama about the Sex Pistols’ rise to fame.

You also might have heard of Talulah because she was married to Tesla CEO Elon Musk twice, between 2010 and 2012 and 2013 to 2016.

The actress shared the news of the engagement on Twitter, which Elon owns, with a selfie of the couple cuddling with the caption: “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and I are engaged!”