A Deep Dive Into Leonardo DiCaprio And Neelam Gill’s Rumoured Relationship

Leonardo DiCapriohas had one of the most successful careers in Hollywood to date. In addition, he's also dated some of the most high-profile women in the industry. After being spotted around the world on multiple occasions with a rumoured new flame, the world has turned its attention to Neelam Gill. The actor was recently photographed in St Tropez with his rumoured girlfriend again - and the speculation surrounding their relationship only continues to grow. This week, the pair were seen boarding a yacht in St Tropez alongside actor Tobey Maguire. These dating rumours come after Leonardo DiCaprio parted ways with his ex-girlfriend of five years, Camila Morrone, in August 2022. So, we have a lot of questions. First of all, who is Neelam Gill?

Who is Neelam Gill?

Neelam Gill is a 28-year-old British-Indian model who was born in Coventry. She has been in the international fashion market for a number of years, making history as the first Indian model to star in a campaign for Burberry in 2013. She’s also walked the runway for Dior, excitedly describing the honour on her Instagram page earlier this year.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, 'My first-ever runway for Dior!! honoured is an understatement… deeply grateful to have been a part of this moment in history, especially as a Punjabi girl. It was truly magical and emotional to see our culture and heritage celebrated by a fashion house.'

While the nature of Gill and DiCaprio's connection remains uncertain, their recent encounters across the globe have sparked curiosity and speculation about a potential romantic involvement, adding to the ongoing fascination surrounding the actor's personal life. If you're wondering where these rumours originated from - here is a deep dive into their apparent budding relationship...

23 May 2023: First sighting of the pair in Cannes

The first sighting of the pair together was during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor was in attendance for his film, Killers of the Flower Moon, a Western crime drama he executive produced. DiCaprio and Gill (alongside some other mystery guests) were photographed leaving Hotel Martinez's Vogue and Chopard party at the same time during the early hours of the morning.

31 May 2023: London outing

According to Page Six, Gill and DiCaprio officially sparked dating rumours in Mayafter they were seen dining at London restaurant Chiltern Firehouse with the Hollywood star’s mom, Irmelin Indenbirken. However, a source told the publication that Gill is not dating the actor, but rather one of his friends, who also attended the dinner.

19 June 2023: Yacht Boy Summer in Italy

June signalled the start of Leo's 'Yacht Boy Summer'where we can always rely on him to invite a number of beautiful women on one of his mega-yachts - and this year was no different. After hosting Gigi Hadid just off the Amalfi Coast a few days prior, he also brought Gill on board Yacht 'Luc Leman' for a day of fun with his family. Gill was also accompanied by fellow model Madison Headrick Nahmad.

25 June 2023: Late night dinner in Paris

A few days after their Italian adventure, Leo was spotted with Neelam again as the pair stepped out for dinner in Paris. The rumoured couple were also joined by actor Tobey Maguire and his three children. Adding to the family affair, DiCaprio also brought his niece Normandie along for the evening. DiCaprio and Maguire left the Hôtel Costes in the French capital together before enjoying the late-night meal at Loulou on Rue de Rivoli.

25 July 2023: St Tropez