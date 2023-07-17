A Friendship Breakup Can Be Just As Devastating As A Romantic One

In the biggest plot twist of 2023: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have been spotted together. Four years after theTristan Thompsoncheating scandal - that tore their friendship apart publicly - the pair were photographed casually going for dinner in LA. As we watch these former BFFs reunite, it's made us reflect on our own friendship breakups.

ICYMI, in February 2019, rumours emerged that Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan had cheated with Jordyn – a close family friend to the Kardashians and Kylie's best mate at the time - and it caused absolute chaos. The two reportedly made out at a house party and were 'all over each other.' Jordyn later admitted that Tristan kissed her on the lips at an after party, appearing on Red Table Talk to clear up salacious rumours and explain why she didn’t tell Khloé earlier.

Explaining that she just wanted to pretend it never happened, she told Jada Pinkett-Smith: ‘I just knew how much turmoil was going on that I was like, "Let me not just throw more fuel on the fire”. I know I was trying to protect Khloé's heart… I'm not home-wrecker. I would never try to hurt someone's home, especially someone that I love and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I never was trying to steal someone's man. I don't need your situation. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth.’

Kylie revealed on an episode ofKeeping Up With The Kardashians that she was no longer friends with Jordyn and before last night, we haven't seen them together publicly since.

Friendship breakups are brutal. They have always devastated me more than any romantic breakup. Friendships can play a role in your overall mental and emotional health. When they end, it’s a big shift. If that person happened to be a very close friend who you spent a lot of time with, losing them can feel like losing a limb.

Over time, the people we’ve held dear can move in different directions. Life throws us curveballs and sometimes the friendships we thought we’d never be without, dissipate, and in some cases, explode. But whereas we’re constantly consoled through our romantic plights, the sting of a friendship breakup can hit even harder, and we’re not always as open about how they impact us.

My most significant friendship breakup happened in my early 20s during university, and for that time period, it felt like my whole world was falling apart. There were moments where I couldn't breathe, and my anxiety levels were at an all-time high. I also lived with the constant dread of potentially bumping into them in the corridors or the library or at a party. I always wondered if I did see them whether I should just do an awkward nod, or not acknowledge them at all. It was also emotionally taxing having to explain to people that we were no longer friends and putting myself back into that negative head space over and over.

However, Kylie and Jordyn's situation is a lot more complex because their friendship breakdown happened in the public eye and for some fans all is not forgiven. Many fans are taking to social media to express that Jordyn should 'be careful' of the Kardashians going forward. They have also pointed out the fact that Tristan was able to remain in their close circle for years whilst Jordyn was banished.

One fan wrote on Twitter, 'How can Jordyn go back to this family after the online smear campaign the Kardashian's spearheaded against her? Khloe still needs to apologise to her.' Whilst another person commented, 'The way Jordyn Woods elevated after she stopped associating with the Kardashian's. She needs to stick to that.' A third fan wrote, 'Never forget when Kim, Kourtney and Khloé publicly bullied and harassed Jordyn Woods but Tristan was forgiven in 5 minutes.'

It's true, after the cheating scandal Jordyn was hung out to dry and was publicly ridiculed. While her actions weren't the best, she didn't deserve to go through that. Many are also pointing out the different treatment Jordyn and Tristan got from the billionaire family. The fans argue that Khloé chose to forgive Tristan – who went on to prove himself as a serial cheater – but when it came to Jordyn, they markedly did not forgive her. Instead, Khloe publicly tweeted that Jordyn was a liar and homewrecker.

While many may understand Khloé forgiving Tristan as the father of her child, some still question why that same courtesy wasn’t also extended to Jordyn who had been a part of the family for much longer (not only as Kylie’s best friend since childhood, but a close friend to the entire family - appearing on many seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.)

Tristan was able to sail through without a scratch, even to this this day; despite cheating on Khloe for a third time and having a baby with another women behind her back - Tristan is still in the fold. Tristan was afforded the upmost grace whilst Jordyn's emotions seemed insignificant. It seems like a lot more grace is extended to toxic partners than friends who've had a falling out.

As time goes by and the emotions are no longer raw - the hurt of a friendship breakup does start to feel manageable. I can now see my former friend at events and there is no longer any pain in my heart or resentment. In the case of Kylie and Jordyn, it's nice to see they have rekindled and it's proof that real friends always come back together. Before a man got in the way of their close bond, they were practically like sisters. Kylie used to call Jordyn her 'security blanket' and detailed how they used to do 'everything together'. After four years of growing and evolving, perhaps they have both healed and are able to put their differences aside.