So, Just Who Is Kris Jenner’s Favourite Child?

The world’s most famous momager Kris Jenner has once more got her kids bickering amongst themselves about who her favourite is thanks to her latest Instagram post.

It’s a long running joke in the Kardashian-Jenner Klan: Kris is forever teasing who her favourite is, although, like most parents, will insist when pushed that she loves them all equally.

Her latest Instagram post shows Kim and Kylie arguing while their mum looks over them with a mischievous grin. She’s captioned the post, ‘When they both think they’re the favorite…’.

Followers of the family will know that her youngest daughter Kylie is often touted as her favourite, with Kourtney, Kim and Khloe all resolutely agreeing on Watch What Happens Live in 2019 that she received preferential treatment, and Kris Jenner herself letting it slip whilst hooked up to a lie detector on The Late Late Show with James Corden and answered ‘yes’ when Kylie asked if she was her favourite child.

Awkward.

Earlier this year, though, she appeared to profess that it was in fact her daughter Kim when she wrote on Twitter, ‘I love my daughter Kim the most! She’s just the cutest and sweetest!’

A follow-up tweet said, ‘Kim is just so smart! Everything I know so learned from her!!!!!’

Kim – ever the modest wallflower – commented, ‘Oh mom stop! I’m blushing!

‘You are just so nice today mom! I didn’t even know you had Twitter but what a nice surprise to see how you feel about me.’