Here’s What Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Will Name Their Baby

Earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced they were expecting their first child together – making baby number seven in their blended brood.

Kourtney already shares three children with ex Scott Disick – Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, - while Travis is dad to Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

And after the couple revealed via their aptly rock-and-roll gender reveal that they were expecting a son, the world went wild guessing what baby Kravis could be called – with more than rumour doing the rounds.

What is Travis and Kourtney's baby name?

It hasn't been revealed yet exactly which name the couple have settled on - but don’t bother suggesting your top 10, as Travis has already suggested that he and Kourt have chosen a moniker for their baby boy.

The Kardashian-Jenners have been known to take their sweet, sweet time when it comes to naming their bundles of joy. Kylie Jenner famously welcomed son Wolf Webster with Travis Scott last February, before changing his name to Aire earlier this year after deciding it ‘just really didn’t feel like it was him.’ Khloe Kardashian also took nine months to reveal she’d named her son Tatum, saying 'Naming a human is really hard.'

And revealing she took a week to choose her son's name before, Kourtney said during an interview 'I would try out a different name on different days, for the whole day. For one day, Reign's name was Preston!'

But after Kourt shared some new pregnancy pics over on her Instagram, Travis appeared to hint to fans that the couple already have a name set in stone. Gushing over his wife, the Blink-182 drummer wrote ‘I already know his name’ with a winking emoji.

Whilst he didn’t reveal the name they’ve actually landed on, there’s some theories flying around – with one suggesting the pair gave away their baby name months ago.

What are the rumours about Travis and Kourtney's baby name?

Back in November 2021, Travis commented on a Halloween photo of Kourtney dressed up as Patricia Arquette’s character Alabama Whitman in True Romance, saying ‘Our son's name would be Elvis.’ Given this, Elvis Barker seems an option.

Others have speculated that the baby boy’s name could be Kravis, an ode to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's ship name.

Another fan guessed the couple may pay tribute to Travis's band Blink-182, writing 'I only have one guess - if it's a boy, Blink!'

And some have shared that Kourtney’s sudden obsession with rock and roll could be a hint, writing ‘ [ Kourtney ] is gonna name her baby something to go along with her new goth adjacent vibe. I predict Skull, or maybe Drumstick.’ Some other names thrown in the mix were Bat, Axel, Jet, and Darker.

Yes, Darker Barker. Really.

And TikTok’s professional baby naming community has already joined in on the discussion. Some predicted a spiritual vibe as a throwback to their wedding day, suggesting names such as Chapel, Chosen, Christian or Cross.

Given that Travis has Alabama and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope's middle name is Scotland, clearly a location name isn't a total no go. Italy plays a huge part in the couple’s love story, so we're not shutting down the idea of Amalfi or Milan.

Plus, we already know the Kardashians love word name (think True and Dream) - with Loyal, Legend and Lucky being thrown around. This is the couple's seventh child, so why not the name Seven!

But one TikTok user insists they’ve cracked the code once and for all – with the couple’s Instagram announcement being an easter egg.

Noting that the picture of Travis drumming on Kourtney’s bump features a Zildjian drumstick, she explains that Zildjian is the largest drumstick maker in the world and just so happens to be founded by an Armenian family. The Kardashian family are half Armenian and love a unique baby name, so Zildjean could fit the vibe!

But given that Kourtney went relatively tame with the popular names Mason and Penelope for her first two children, some Kravis fans think the pair might go closer to home for their son - suggesting Robert or Randy after the couple's fathers.