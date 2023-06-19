Kourtney Kardashian Shouldn’t Have To Worry About Scott Disick’s Reaction To Her Pregnancy

A Kravis baby is on the way – but rather than taking the time to congratulate the Barkers on their baby news, the world is busy worrying about Scott Disick’s feelings.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been open about the ups and downs of their fertility story on reality show The Kardashians, taking us on an up close (and sometimes too personal) journey as they prepare for a baby.

And last week, the Lemme founder finally announced that she and Travis were expecting their first child together during the drummer’s Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. Standing front row, the reality star was seen holding a sign that read “Travis I’m pregnant” – a callback to the band’s ‘All The Small Things’ music video.

But rather than celebrate the couple’s baby joy, the world is already worrying about how Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick – who she shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, with – is feeling.

According to ET, a source close to the businessman said ‘Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself. It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life.’

It’s not the first time Scott opinions have taken precedent over Kourtney’s life. Despite splitting from the star back in 2015, he’s often been seen both on and off the Kardashians TV shows weighing in on her life choices. Following Travis’s proposal in 2021, Scott was seen telling Khloe Kardashian ‘I couldn’t do the job of being with her. So I salute Travis. He’s in for a lot of work.’

And the snarkiness didn’t stop there. One scene that brought some heat down on the Kardashian-Jenner clan was when Kourt found herself being quizzed over her engagement by her sisters – which saw congratulations quickly turn into a lengthy discussion about her ex. Addressing her sister, Kendall Jenner asked point blank, ‘Do you have sympathy for Scott? Do you have sympathy for the position that he’s in at all? Because it doesn’t feel like you do, just as an outsider.’

Kourt later addressed her ex in a confessional, saying ‘I’m sensitive to Scott’s feelings and I communicate with him about the kids and make sure he’s good. But beyond that, I just got engaged, and I want to be happy and in the moment. I just don’t think that this moment is about Scott.’

And Kourtney’s right. The past few years have brought so much change in the star’s life – marrying her ‘soulmate’ before now expanding her family. In the whirlwind of everything, the last thing she should be thinking about is her ex boyfriend’s feelings.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick (April 23, 2012.) Credit: Getty

Fans will remember the early stages of their relationship in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where Scott's drug addiction and cheating scandals led to a toxic up and down romance that ended in 2015. It’s only natural that Scott might have some opinions about Kourtney’s new life. After all, he was with the star for almost a decade before they called it quits...

Kourtney’s new life has nothing to do with her ex-boyfriend. In her own words, she's now 'happier than she's ever been' with musician Travis. To see the star finally get her happy ending after what was a toxic situation for both sides has been a dream come true - and a reminder to women around the world that our own happiness should always come first.

To expect Kourtney to dull her shine and hide her own life for the sake of an ex-boyfriend is outdated. Instead, maybe it's time to stop holding women accountable for the feeling's of others.

Was there worry for Kourtney’s feelings when headlines of Scott’s serial cheating were splashed on the front pages?Was there concern when he berated her over her pregnancy weight gain? In many, many moments that made it into the public eye, the world gave little thought to Kourtney's feelings.

It's been eight years since Kourtney and Scott called it quits. Think back, and our relationships with the people around us were likely far different to the life we live now. Between the two, there’s clearly a lot of history (and no doubt a lot of love), but people move on.