Love Islander Jaques O’Neill Has Reportedly Turned Down £60k Offer To Appear On Celebs Go Dating

Fans of reality TV will know it’s basically customary for ex-Love Islanders to make a swift pivot to E4’s flagship dating show, Celebs Go Dating, and this year is not about to break with tradition.

Just one week after his dramatic departure from the villa following an explosive row with Adam Collard and of Ofcom complaints over his behaviour, Jaques O’Neill, who was coupled up with Paige Thorne, has reportedly been offered £60k to feature on the autumn season of CGD.

But, claim sources, the former rugby star has initially tuned down the proposal after vowing to wait for Paige to leave the villa.

Speaking to The Sun, the telly insider said, 'It’s very early days and bookers for Celebs Go Dating have only really just got started.

‘But an Islander always makes for a great signing and Jacques is a real stand-out, particularly because he’s already shown that he’s willing to put the work in and really change.

‘That’ll make him a really credible candidate for the agency’s help, never mind be someone that fans would tune in for. But Jacques wants to wait for Paige so it may well be too late by the time she emerges.’

During his time in the villa Jaques’ tumultuous love affair with paramedic Paige sparked concerns, leading to a number of Ofcom complaints over his behaviour.

Following his exit Jaques has spoken out on Instagram about his regrets, saying, ‘I understand... I've got a lot of work to do for myself to become a better person.

‘I sometimes couldn't watch how I was speaking and acting in certain situations but I'm actually glad I watched it because now it's really opened my eyes up and it's time to work.’