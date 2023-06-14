Is Cheryl About To Have Her Comeback Moment?

She was part of one of the biggest noughties girlbands to grace our ears, and now Girl Aloud’s Cheryl is set to make a huge career comeback.

According to The Sun, Cheryl is prepping to step back into the spotlight with a move that has already sparked a bidding war in the world of showbiz – but this time, it’s not to do with music. After making her West End debut this year in 2:22 A Ghost Story, it’s been reported that the ‘Fight For This Love’ singer has been well and truly bitten by the acting bug.

Talking to The Sun, a source revealed how her latest theatre job has breathed new life into the star’s career – with Cheryl desperate to step back on the stage soon.

They said, ‘Cheryl knows her time as a pop star has come to an end and she openly admits she no longer understands the music industry, but being back on stage was a real buzz for her,' adding 'She loved every minute and wants to get another show under her belt. There are multiple offers on the table so it’s about picking the one that is right for her.’

While it is rumoured that the star is in talks to front her own documentary about her own career, it seems she might be in for a life of treading the boards as she is said to have received numerous offers from other West End shows. It seems having the name 'Cheryl' on your poster is a sure-fire way to sell tickets, with her debut theatre run close to sold out most nights.

And the singer herself is keen to take on something equally gritty, admitting on The One Show that any future projects would 'have to be something that gives me that same feeling, maybe a drama, something gritty.'

The Geordie singer first rose to fame in 2002 after taking part in TV contest Popstars: The Rivals, winning a place in hit girlband Girls Aloud.

Girls Aloud - Nicola Roberts, Cheryl, Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh. Credit: Getty.

And after the girls went their separate ways in 2009, Cheryl went on to launch a successful solo career in the UK. Yes, we’re talking soldier costumes and Parachutes.

This isn't the first time the star has taken a break from the world of music. After failing to launch her pop career across the pond, the star launched herself into the world of TV – starring on The X Factor panel and as team captain on The Greatest Dancer.

Cheryl Cole performing on stage at The Brit Awards 2010. Credit: Getty

The star even dipped her toes into the world of Hollywood before - with her first movie role being a debut on What To Expect You're Expecting alongside Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz.

But in recent years, the star has seemingly lay low when it comes to her career. After welcoming son Bear in 2017 with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne, single mum Cheryl focused on being a mum and expanding her family.