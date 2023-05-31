Jaime Winstone: ‘All Though My 20s I Was Labelled A Party Girl – Now I’m Reframing Those Labels’

Jaime Winstone is the latest actor to appear in supernatural stage hit 2:22 A Ghost Story, playing Jenny - a part that's been played by everyone from Lily Allen to Cheryl Cole - a woman who believes her house is haunted and is trying to convince her partner and friends to stay awake (until 2:22am) to hear the hauntings.

Grazia caught up with Jaime to talk theatre, nights out and motherhood....

What's the rehearsal process for 2:22 A Ghost Story been like? What have been the highs and lows?

So, the highs are working with amazing actors. Clifford Samuel plays my husband and we've just naturally had a really good bond from the start, we really bounce off each other we kind of bicker already! And Ricky Champ, who really is a champ, is amazing. He brings a bouncy, strong, energy into the room. Finally, Sophia Bush, who is incredible she's been dipping in and out and it's been really good. Working with Matthew and Gabe has also just been a dream, because they know this play so well.

I have complete respect for everyone who's played Jenny before because it isn't an easy role. She's like a yo-yo in terms of emotion and the process is real - you have to be dedicated but I'm loving it!

Your friend Lily Allen previously played the role of Jenny too. Did you watch her perform? Did she give you any advice?

I saw Lily [ Allen ] in it, and it was great but she obviously made the role hers. Sadly, I've had to just delete that, because I've got to now make Jenny my own and shape and form what would be best for the audience and what would be best for me. It's been a process of starting completely blank. I'm definitely making my mark already.

Jenny is an open minded character who at first is very led by a husband, to certain extents, and believes she is completely in love. Ultimately, she wants to be a good wife and a great mom and wants to be a great host. But suddenly, something stops that. The longer the play goes on the more she reveals who she truly is. We're all victim of masking...

How have you handled juggling the demands of live theatre and motherhood?

As a woman, and especially in acting or any sort of creative arts - you feel like you have to go a bit harder, and prove that you have to do it. But then there are moments where you're like, "wow, we're here from 10am till midnight some nights." We're having workouts, yoga, mentally training our minds. It's difficult - there are certain things you miss like putting your son to bed. I don't have a nanny because I feel like those special moments I can do and want to do.

Ultimately, I want my son to see, wow, Mommy can do that and be a strong role model. It's not just the stereotypical daddy goes to work and get's the bread and butter whilst mum stay at home. We're just not that generation - as women, we go out there and get it too. The Juggle is always real, but my son's seven now. So I feel like we're in more of a routine. He's aware that mummy also works as well as Daddy. It isn't easy!

Your podcast Greatest Night Ever was a hit and featured stars like Rita Ora. Is the podcast coming back?

We are getting it back! We've got a lot of amazing upcoming people on it like Gigs. We want to expand it and go to festivals and get people in the caravan and really extended that. The way people responded so positively to it, was really unexpected. It's got real legs and it's definitely coming back!

What was the Inspiration for the podcast?

I've listened to a lot of podcasts that are about wellbeing and during the lockdown, there was just so much advice like "do this" or "sort your life by doing that" and by the end I was just like "stop f * cking telling me what to do." What I want to hear about is people's greatest night ever. I want to hear about the best raves, the best shamanic experience, the best party. I wanted to hear about that joy, because we were all a bit like, "where do we go from here?" It was just was born really organically...

Do you feel like that 'party girl' label affected you growing up?

All through my 20's I was called 'party girl' or 'it girl' and thinking back it's like, wait a minute, isn't this what I'm supposed to be doing? I've worked since I was 16 year-old. I'm allowed to stumble a little bit. Nobody's perfect! Now, I'm taking that back, taking a bit of ownership and reframing those labels and saying it's okay to do that. It's okay to rave hard in your front room!

What do you say to those who still pass judgement on the way you live your life?

Let a woman live! There's a real punk me, everybody got a bit like," Oh, you can't say that and "You can't do this." Actually, you can. I had a child and it's really hardcore, balancing motherhood and work. If I want to have a bottle of wine, or if I want to go and watch an opera and cry my eyes out and feel good about it. Let me!

There is more to us than getting off our heads and more to the essence of what makes us happy - and that is greatest moments. From a child being born to the that time you went for your dinner with your dad. Let's reframe what is fun...

How do you handle the unique challenges of live theatre?

I love it! Whilst I love making films, I remember my first play when I did The Fastest Clock in the Universe at the Hampstead. Before I went on stage, there was something that ignited in my belly and I felt like, "This is what I'm supposed to be doing - this is by this is my job for life." And then the words came out on stage, and I just felt pure love and pure warmth. I also enjoy that nerve and that fear on stage. I think it feeds me - I'm a little bit of an adrenaline junkie like that.

There's some glamour to it but don't get it twisted - this is blood, sweat and tears. Theatre really pulls you back to basics and reminds you that this is hardcore. You don't get any rawer than performing in front of 800 people a night and doing 120 shows back to back.

From what I can understand, Jenny has a real instinct about the hauntings in her house - like a gut instinct. Do you feel like that's real as women?

Yes! I mean, a lot of my thing in their rehearsals have been like, wait a minute, you know, like, my child is involved in this, it completely changes everything. Because as a mum and as a woman, you have this instinct. Especially when you're in a room full of intellects, and they're men. You're kind of told to sit back and you can play it down all you want and be civil. However, that instinct is your biggest tool as a mom and as a woman. There's a primal instinct that kicks in - I think all women have it.

I definitely struggled with it. People automatically assumed that I was going to be an actress. So, at first growing up I was against it and kind of rebelled. Then I worked on films on the production side of it from very young and my love for the creative arts started. I remember watching my dad on stage at the Royal Court Theatre and I have these core memories of standing in the lighting run with my sister and leaning over and being like "wow that's so cool." He was a massive inspiration.

Why should audiences come and watch 2:22 A Ghost Story?