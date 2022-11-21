The Best I’m A Celebrity Memes

Whether you love them or loathe them, memes are an integral part of prime-time TV watching, as you will know if you're an avid scroller during the ad breaks. With I'm A Celebrity building up to the final episode this Sunday 27 November, we've put together some of the best memes from the series, and we are not surprised in the slightest that Matt Hancock crops up more than once.

Letters from home

It's an I'm A Celeb tradition for the campmates to receive a letter from home if a challenge allowed. Last night saw the entire cast of 2022 hear from their loved ones, thanks to the efforts of Jill Scott, Scarlette Douglas and Owen Warner. Behind Matt's letter was his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo and this particular Twitter user created her own version (which we think we prefer).

Babatunde's reactions

Comic Babatunde Aleshe has provided entertainment on tap this series. Last night, he was taken aback by the gruesome drinks Jill and Mike Tindall had to consume in the latest trial. It wasn't going to be 2 for 1 on Aperols, was it Baba?

And a moment that will go down in the I'm A Celeb history books was when our jungle hero Baba questioned former health secretary Matt on his headline-hitting antics last year, which saw his scandalous affair with Gina laid bare with intimate photographs of them kissing.

'You didn't fall in love, you was grabbing the booty bruv!' Baba said.

Jill's one-liners

Retired Lioness Jill has cemented herself as a fan-favourite during this series and her one-liners have gone down a treat with the public, and hosts Ant and Dec!

She hilariously threw shade at Matt for his lockdown rule-breaking defence: 'They were guidelines, not rules' and has always stayed positive during trials with her witty humour.

Matt's trials

In December 2020, Matt found himself at the heart of meme territory when a clip of him appearing to cry on Good Morning Britain went viral... but for the fact he was considered to be faking tears.

I'm A Celeb viewers have jumped at the opportunity to resurface the picture in relation to his relentless I'm A Celeb trials.

Boy George's cooking dramas

It wasn't quite the debut camp meal that Boy George had hoped for, as he complained on night one that Charlene White had undercooked the mushrooms which made him feel 'sick'.

Matt's questionable decorum

The nation couldn't quite believe their eyes when our former health secretary wiped bird poo off his seat and onto his trousers.

Ant and Dec's iconic joke