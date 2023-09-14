Everything You Need To Know About Ice Spice

You know someone's reached a certain level of fame when they start getting roped into cameos for multinational doughnut companies. By those standards, Ice Spice has already made it.

But for hip hop and rap fans, or anyone on TikTok, they've known about Ice Spice for a while. Within the space of a year, the New York born artist is on track to become a household name. If not for her music then for the fact that even brands like Dunkin' Donuts are trying to cash in on her influence.

She's gone from being a viral star on TikTok in 2022 to scooping up Best New Artist at the VMAs in 2023, so there's no wonder everyone's talking about Ice Spice. What do you need to know about her?

Who is Ice Spice?

Ice Spice is an American rapper but, believe it or not, that's not her real name.

What is Ice Spice's real name?

Isis Naija Gaston grew up in the Bronx in New York City and is the eldest of five siblings.

Despite going from strength to strength in her music career, Ice Spice says she doesn't want to be boxed in. In July she told the Guardian, 'I’m willing to try whatever, you know what I’m saying? I’m young – I’m gonna try everything.'

How old is Ice Spice?

Ice Spice is 23 years old. She was born on the first day of the new millennium on 1 January 2000.

Who are Ice Spice's parents?

Ice Spice is the first child of African American, Joseph Gaston and Dominican, Charina Almanzar. The couple divorced when she was two years old.

Joseph Gaston was an underground rapper when Ice Spice was growing up, and she credits him for inspiring her to go into music. In April, she told Paper magazine, 'I remember being in the studio with him. I was a toddler, probably. And I remember little flashes. Of course, not every detail, but small things like that being shown to you at such a young age make an impression on you.'

She continued, 'Subconsciously, I ended up becoming an artist because I saw my father be one first. He's a music lover himself. He's a true hip-hop head, beyond me, honestly. He knows everything. He's always educating me on hip-hop and s--t like that.'

What does Ice Spice do?

The rap star rose to fame in late 2022 with her song 'Munch (Feelin' U)', which went viral on TikTok. She quickly released 'Bikini Bottom' and 'In Ha Mood' before putting out an EP called Like..? in 2023. She also supported Doja Cat on her The Scarlet Tour in 2023.

After achieving huge success so quickly, Ice Spice admitted that she felt nervous putting more music out. She told the Guardian, 'I was actually nervous to put music out, because people were talking so much shit. I started to realise that they were talking shit because the first song was received well – people only love you when nobody else does, really. But then, once other people start to love you, people have to hate to balance it out.'

Within a year, Ice Spice had a song on the Billboard Hot 100 called 'Gangsta Boo', and her later singles 'Boy's a Liar Pt. 2' with PinkPantheress, 'Princess Diana' with Nicki Minaj, 'Karma' with Taylor Swift and 'Barbie World' with Nicki Minaj and Aqua have solidified her status as one of the biggest artists in the genre.

In the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards she picked up the prize for Best New Artist, beating GloRilla, Kaliii, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress and Reneé Rapp. She's even been dubbed 'rap's new princess' by The New York Times, so it's safe to say she's made an impact.

Is Ice Spice in a relationship?

As seems to be the case with any breakout stars, people want to know who Ice Spice is dating. Everyone from Drake, Lil Tjay, Pete Davidson and Caleb McLaughlin from Stranger Things have had their names tossed into speculation.