Ben Affleck Rapping With Ice Spice During The VMAs Was Not The 2023 Collaboration We Were Expecting

The MTV Video Music Awards have long played host to some of the most iconic moments in pop culture history. From Britney performing her song 'I'm A Slave 4 U' with a python wrapped around her neck in 2001, to Kanye West tearing the mic out of Taylor Swift's hand during her Best Female Video acceptance speech in 2009. And this year we've had an unlikely new submission for the VMAs hall of fame – a Dunkin' Donuts advert featuring Ben Affleck and Ice Spice.

On Tuesday night during the 2023 VMAs, the coffee and donuts chain premiered its latest advert, directed by and starring Ben Affleck, and produced by the actor’s Artists Equity production label. In the advert, Ben and rap star Ice Spice have a meeting to brainstorm a new drink called, 'The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink'.

The actor asks, 'How are people going to connect you to Dunkin’?' and Ice Spice replies, 'Yeah, I’m a Dunkin’ girl,' and suggests the name of the drink as a 'collab'. The sketch ends with Ben rapping, 'Here I am, I’m with Dunkin’ before saying, 'you go' and asking Ice Spice to finish the song.

The collab aims to promote the brand's new drink, which launches this week in the US. 'The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink' is a blend of iced coffee and pumpkin munchkins (which are apparently donut holes).

Ever since Ben Affleck became a meme for always being spotted carrying Dunkin' Donuts by the paparazzi during lockdown, he's become somewhat of a brand ambassador. And his latest sketch is the Artists Equity's third advert for Dunkin’ this year. The first debuted during the Super Bowl and starred Ben and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at a Dunkin’ drive-thru, and the second saw someone confuse the actor for his former writing partner Matt Damon.

Dunkin' has said the VMAs advert marks the start of a more formal partnership between Ben and the brand, following the success of their earlier collaborations. While Ice Spice has said, 'I’ve always been a Dunkin’ girl! Collaborating with Dunkin’ and Ben Affleck on this spot was a dream. The drink has a fun twist, a little something in the name for my fans, too. I can’t wait for everyone to try it.'