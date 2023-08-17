Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bobbi Althoff And Her Alleged Feud With Drake

Bobbi Althoff has been called America's answer to Amelia Dimoldenberg. She interviews rappers on her podcast, The Really Good Podcast, in an offbeat, awkward and disarming way and has built up a huge fanbase on social media. But the one thing she has that Amelia doesn't (yet) is an interview with Drake in the bank.

But despite this rare and coveted interview – receiving millions of views on YouTube – being shared widely on social media, it has since disappeared. And why would a celebrity interviewer delete an interview with one of the world's most famous celebrities? Well, fans have a few theories and one of them is that Bobbi and Drake have fallen out.

As ever, we've done some digging so you don't have to. Here's everything we know so far about the Drake and Bobbi Althoff beef.

Who is Bobbi Althoff?

Bobbi Althoff is a 26-year-old YouTuber and podcaster who found fame on TikTok. She is married to tech executive and producer, Cory Althoff, who is the father of her two kids. They are thought to live in California.

Does Bobbi Althoff have kids?

Yes, Bobbi first found fame as a 'momfluencer' on TikTok when she was pregnant with her first child. She has two daughters, who she refers to as 'Richard' and 'Concrete' on her show, and often posts parenting hacks on TikTok where she has built up a community of fans.

How did Bobbi Althoff get famous?

The internet never fails to surprise us... and Bobbi first found fame by sharing a TikTok video of her dancing with a banana. It received more than two million views.

She then started posting parenting tips and tricks and shared her experiences of raising Richard and Concrete with other young parents. It quickly evolved into more of a personality-led account, with many fans admiring her unusual sense of humour. And in February this year, she shared the news that she had filmed a pilot for her first podcast.

What is Bobbi Althoff's podcast about?

Despite podcasts being audio based platforms, there is a growing trend for influencers to film their interviews and put them on YouTube as well. This way they can build audiences on all the different platforms at once.

Bobbi was therefore able to easily transfer a lot of her TikTok fans over to her podcast and YouTube channel, and she quickly built up an impressive portfolio of guests. Some of her interviewees include Lil Yachty, Armani and actor Rick Glassman.

The Really Good Podcast is currently ranked at number two on the podcast charts, just behind beast of the genre Joe Rogan's show, The Joe Rogan Experience.

What happened between Bobbi Althoff and Drake?

Of course, when news broke that Bobbi had managed to get Drake on her podcast, fans went wild. Not only did the show only start in February, but she managed to film the interview in Drake's bed while he sipped a cocktail. From a few teaser clips alone, it was clear this was a conversation people were going to want to tune into.

After DM'ing the Grammy-winner and asking if he was up for coming on the show (something Amelia Dimoldenberg has tried herself numerous times), he obliged.

In the now-deleted episode, the pair discuss other rappers, the origins of their names, whether Drake ever wants to get married and internet slang. The original video received millions of views and clips are still doing the rounds on social media (with many people accusing the pair of flirting), but the fact that it has been removed and they've both unfollowed each other on Instagram has obviously sparked suspicion.

There's been no official word from Drake over their alleged feud, however Bobbi has appeared on US YouTube channel BFFs since and has spoken about the incident. She said, 'He's really kind of awkward, but me as another awkward person it's like... I walked into his house and he didn't even say hi to me. So I went to the bathroom and came out and he's just sitting there with his two assistants and isn't even acknowledging that I'm in the room.

'Then I'm sitting there on my phone and he comes up and says, "oh hi" then goes back to his phone and I was like dude, I don't even want to do this. [...] And my friend said lean into it and call it out in the interview. So then during the interview I was able to be like, why did you do that?'

She then revealed that Drake and his team selected the social teaser clips for Instagram, and that she didn't really have a social strategy with the podcast. If you manage to find any clips of the interview circulating online, you can tell just how awkward the encounter was.

Although it's clear something happened in the aftermath of the video being uploaded, what's more confusing is that Bobbi has left a video of her at a Drake concert up on her Instagram page. One fan commented, 'why y'all unfollow each other' and another said, 'I'm dying to know why she deleted his podcast and unfollowed him'. Well, so are we!

Why is Bobbi Althoff compared to Amelia Dimoldenberg?

The format of Bobbi's podcast is incredibly similar to Chicken Shop Date, Amelia Dimoldenberg's YouTube show that she started back in 2014. There are also parallels between the two star's awkward online personas and their style of comedy.

Both Bobbi and Amelia have also described themselves more as entertainers and comedians than serious journalists, and they tend to ask their celebrity guests off-putting and silly questions that show a different side to them.

Bobbi rose to fame in February 2021 and has two million followers on Instagram – largely based in the US. While Amelia is London born and bread and has a solid UK fan base as well as 1.5 million followers of her own.