Everything You Need To Know About Tyler Perry

When the final part of the Sussexes bombshell Netflix documentary landed last December, many UK viewers wanted to know more about Tyler Perry.

The six-episode series featured interviews with close friends of Harry and Meghan – and one of those weighed in was actor, comedian and producer Tyler, who helped the couple as they left the UK for a new life in LA.

Who is Tyler Perry?

A man of many trades, Hollywood mogul Tyler is best known for being an actor, comedian, filmmaker and playwright.

Best known for his portrayal of Madea Earlene Simmons, the entrepreneur came from humble beginnings before making his fortune on the big screen. After gaining an impressive following, he made his first film Diary of a Mad Black Woman in 2005 – and with the film grossing over $50 million, he got straight to building his entertainment empire.

Where is Tyler from?

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Tyler grew up with three siblings. The star has opened up about his difficult childhood – saying ‘it was a living hell.’

How old is Tyler?

Born on the 13 September 1969, the star is 53 years old.

Is Tyler married?

Whilst the actor has never been married, his longest relationship was with Ethiopian model Gelila Bekele. The pair first met at a Prince concert in 2007, before dating from 2009 until 2020.

The couple have an eight-year-old son, Aman Tyler Perry. The filmmaker keeps his child out of the limelight – insisting he wants his family to have ‘as normal a life as possible.’

Prior to dating Gelila, he was linked to Tasha Smith and Tyra Banks. It’s not thought that Tyler is dating anyone at the moment.

What is Tyler Perry's net worth?

He has been a billionaire for years! According to Forbes, Tyler has been earning over '$1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005'. We bet he never dreads logging into online banking...

Which movies has Tyler Perry worked on?

It's quite a shining filmography, put it that way. Amongst his very extensive producing, directing and acting credits include A Jazzman's Blues, Acrimony, The Single Moms Club and who could forget the Madea franchise.

His work on the small screen should not go without a mention either. Just some of his notable work includes Sistas, House of Payne, Ruthless and Zatima.

How does Tyler know Harry and Meghan?

In the latter Harry & Meghan episodes, Tyler opened up about how he first reached out to Meghan ahead of her wedding – and little did he know that he’d soon be the one helping the couple on their ‘freedom flight’ away from the palace.

The star penned a quick letter to Meghan shortly before her 2018 royal wedding – despite having never met her before – sharing that he was ‘praying for her just to be able to move through it and hold on’ after her father Thomas Markle’s paparazzi scandal, and was there to help whenever she needed.

Talking about the letter, Meghan said, ‘Sometimes it’s easier to just open up to someone who knows nothing at all, and that was that moment with me and Tyler.’

Did Meghan and Harry live with Tyler?

During their 2021 tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry and Meghan confirmed that they had headed to an LA mansion owned by Tyler after leaving Canada. Once there, the actor provided both a home and security for the couple – where they lived until purchasing their Montecito home.

Meghan shared that Tyler had offered to do ‘anything’ he could to support the Sussexes on their US move, as he described the love they have for each other as ‘really, really moving.’

And the pair gave a glimpse into the friendship during their documentary, with Harry being seen on a recording from 2020 saying, ‘Thanks to another amazing friend who we’ve never met, but who believes in us and wants to help.’

Is Tyler Lilibet's godfather?

The couple clearly take their friendship with the actor seriously – with Tyler even being picked to be a godfather.

During the documentary, Tyler recalled a phone call he had with the couple after Lilibet was born in June 2021, in which Harry and Meghan asked if he wanted to be Lilibet’s godfather – a role the actor said he was ‘honoured’ to accept.

But the actor admitted there was only one stipulation – saying ‘I go, hold on a second – does that mean we gotta go over there and do all of that in the church with [ the royal family ] because I don’t wanna do that.’

What else did Tyler say in the documentary?

In episode six, Tyler didn’t hold back about his thoughts on the British monarchy – comparing ‘the institution’ to a ‘batterer’ for the way the royal couple were treated.

He said, ‘To use the institution to try and do all the things a batterer would do, like, here’s what we’re gonna do, we’re gonna cut off the money; we’re not gonna leave you security; we’re gonna do all those things to make you comply and come back.’

And when it comes to Harry and Meghan stepping back from their royal duties, Tyler admitted he ‘applauded that’ – even at one point revealing that he had witnessed his mother being abused in the past, and recognised similarities in the way that Meghan and Harry were treated after announcing they were stepping down from royal duties.