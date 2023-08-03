Everything You Need To Know About Keira Walsh, The Injured Lioness Midfielder

Keira Walsh has been hailed as one of England's most invaluable players. Having won player of the match after the Lionesses' victory in the Euros final last summer, all eyes were on Keira in the run up to the Women's World Cup.

However, in England's second group stage match against Denmark, she sustained a knee injury and was taken off on a stretcher. Responding to questions about how the team would cope without her, the team's manager Sarina Weigman said, 'We have a strong enough team. Every game we want to be at our best. We know she’s not available. We have a group of 23 so now we have a group of 22. We have our solutions – and we’ll show that.'

Whether Keira will be fit enough to rejoin her team later in the tournament remains unclear, but for now, here's everything you need to know about England's top midfielder.

Who is Keira Walsh?

Keira Walsh is a footballer from Rochdale in Greater Manchester. She has been a talented sportsperson since she was a child and was named Greater Manchester Young Sports Person of the Year when she was 11 years old.

She was also ranked number one in the county in under-13 badminton between 2007 and 2009, having taken up the sport when she was nine. She also played cricket for Lancashire, represented Rochdale in swimming and netball, and played football with the Blackburn Rovers Girls' Centre of Excellence at the time. So it's safe to say she's got sporty genes!

How old is Keira Walsh?

Keira Walsh was born on the 8 April 1997 meaning she is 26 years old. She practiced football in the field across the road from her house with her dad from the age of five.

Who does Keira Walsh normally play for?

When she's not playing for England, Keira is a midfielder for Barcelona in the Liga F – the highest football league for women in Spain.

She has previously played for Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City, and Great Britain at the Olympics. With Manchester City, she topped the Women's Super League in 2016, won the FA Cup three times and won the League Cup four times. She also took one domestic treble.

She joined Manchester City in July 2014 when she was seventeen and the club sent her to St Bede's College in Manchester to finish her A-Levels while she trained with them. Her future teammate Georgia Stanway attended the same school.

Keira Walsh's role in the Euros final

Keira was part of the England team that won the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, and was named player of the match in the final. She set up Ella Toone's opening goal in the final against Germany.

Keira Walsh's injury

Keira was taken off on a stretcher in the 1-0 win over Denmark after suffering a knee injury. While it was suspected to be serious at the time, a scan revealed no anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said Keira was 'almost irreplaceable' and highlighted just how critical the defensive midfielder is to the team's formation.