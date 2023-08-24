Samantha Jones Reminds Us She’s The OG Power Dresser In And Just Like That

When the rumour mill started churning out news that the Samantha Jones, the most fabulous thing about SATC, would be making a brief cameo in the finale of And Just Like That, we couldn't help but wonder what she'd be wearing. As the original show's most obvious power dresser - Samantha wore shoulder pads and could-be-clip-on earrings unironically, after all - the reboot has been missing some of her chutzpah. (Although two characters in particular have definitely been taking notes from the school of Sam, more on that later.)

So what did the woman who never saw a jewel tone, a waist belt or a bangle she couldn't use to dial up the drama choose for her first appearance in AJLT? Well for starters, she brought back the show's iconic stylist Patricia Field, who's since moved on from the franchise but obviously came back to dress the one and only Ms Jones.

The scene might have only lasted for 80 seconds, but it reminded stans why we love Samantha Jones - even though we only got to see half an outfit because, sadly, it was filmed in the back of a car.

What we did see was a flash of executive realness - London clearly has done nothing to dilute her sense of style - with metallic outerwear, big energy bracelets and a lime green purse from Fendi. That last entry was no accident because, like Manolo Blahnik, Fendi is built into the folklore of SATC.

Samantha Jones ©HBO Max

When Carrie gets mugged, she utters the infamous line, 'It's a Baguette!' to the man holding her up at gunpoint. And who remembers that ill-fated episode in LA? Carrie, reeling from her break-up with Aidan, convinces the gals to accompany her on a studio meeting with Matthew McConaughey. That goes horribly awry, as does a shopping trip to the boot of someone's car to buy fake Fendis.

Could Patricia Field have been weaving a secret message into the scene? Aligning Samantha forevermore with Fendi - and therefore Carrie? Possibly. An alternative theory is that she could, in fact, been allying her with Seema, who carried exactly the same pochette bag earlier in the series (except hers was caramel latte brown) and also owns the logo earrings from Fendi.

The Samantha Jones-shaped hole still persists, don't get me wrong, but the sheer fabulousness Seema - as well as LTW, who also loves a jewel tone and a power necklace - have softened the blow somewhat. Seema also had a storyline involving a stolen Birkin - remember when a certain someone try to wrangle herself a spot higher on the waitlist by pretending it was for Lucy Liu? - cementing the theory that the two would be fast friends if they ever met IRL. Samantha, we've missed you.

