Britney Spears’ Sons Speak Out On Their Fractured Relationship

Britney Spears' sons Jayden and Sean Federline have publicly discussed their turbulent relationship with their mother for the first time in an ITV interview. Last month the Mail on Sunday revealed that Britney hadn't seen her sons, Sean 'Preston', 16, and Jayden, 15, for months.

Their father, former dancer Kevin Federline, who Britney divorced in 2006, said the boys' desire to avoid the drama surrounding their mother's private life led them to missing her wedding to Sam Asghari.

In response, Britney accused her sons of 'abandoning her' and 'being hateful' in a now deleted Instagram post. She also uploaded a voice recording claiming her family had 'literally killed' her through her conservatorship ordeal. As Britney and her ex-husband went back and forth, two voices were missing – those of their children.

Now, speaking for the first time to presenter and documentary maker Daphne Barak, Preston and Jayden open up about their complicated relationship with the popstar. The teenagers suggested that they were open to rebuilding bridges with their mum. Jayden revealed that while he feels no hatred towards his mother 'it will take a lot of time and effort' to repair their fractured relationship.

'I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again,' he said. The 15-year-old then emotionally spoke directly to his mother, 'I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down and talk again... and have a normal conversation.'

They then discussed their noticeable absences at her recent nuptials with Sam. Jayden explained, 'At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her. I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston. He added, 'I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms.'

Speaking on the topic of Britney's conservatorship, they seem to firmly stand behind their grandfather, Jamie Spears', reasonings. Jayden said, 'I know everybody blames him for the conservatorship. It was a father caring for his daughter. Maybe the conservatorship took a little too long. That is why people developed a hatred for him. That is why my mum was angry that she was working too hard - she should have taken a break.' He continued, 'But he doesn’t deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media. Mum is ceasing to realize how much he cares about her. I love him with all my heart. He was just trying to be a father.'

The teenagers both expressed a desire for the public drama between their families to stop. However, they believe that will be a challenge. 'There is a high chance it is never going to stop. I wish she would just be chill...and not accusing this one for that and hate someone for that,' Jayden said.

Britney has now repsonded in an open letter to her sons expressing how 'deeply saddened' she is. She wrote, 'My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know their outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother.'